- St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly scooter crash that happened Saturday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of 29th Avenue North and 58th Street North.

According to police, 31-year-old Kevin Daigle was riding a Chongqing Astronautic Bashan scooter northbound on 58th Street when the brakes locked for unknown reasons and he hit a curb.

Police said Daigle was thrown from the scooter. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

