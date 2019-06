- Beto O’Rourke was in Tampa this morning for the first time as a presidential candidate.

O’Rourke hosted a roundtable to meet with veterans, military family members, and advocates to learn about the challenges they are facing.

During the roundtable, O’Rourke pledged to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Additionally, he expressed his desire to create a federal health care fund that will cover costs for those who serve in future wars by taxing those who don’t. O’Rourke calls this a “war tax.”

He says that this money will also help expand reverse boot camps, which help veterans prepare for life after the military.

