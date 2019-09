- Its Friday the 13th, and in Dade City, you can get a head start on Halloween.

Scream-A-Geddon is back with its fifth year of scary thrills. The horror park sits in the middle of the woods and features interactive haunted houses, like Zombie Paintball and one that requires 3D glasses. This year, there is a beer garden with craft beers from around the Bay Area -- and will be served by a killer clown.

You can save $5 if you purchase online. Ticket prices start at $21.95 but can fluctuate depending on which date you decide to attend.

The event takes place at Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park, located on Saint Joe Road in Dade City. It opens Friday, September 13 with specific dates in September. In October, it is open every night.

LINK: For more information, head over to Scream-A-Geddon's website.



