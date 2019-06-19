< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Small city makes big goal to become Clean Energy City By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 19 2019 05:18PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 06:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 06:46PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-413605755").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-413605755").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-413605755" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413605755-413625191"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413605755-413625191" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safety_Harbor_joins_St__Pete_as_Clean_En_1_7420830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413605755" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It's a small town hoping to make a big difference. Safety Harbor is now the ninth city in Florida to commit to a future of 100% clean energy.</p><p>"We thought it was important to do our part in being a responsible community," Mayor of Safety Harbor Joe Ayoub said. "2035 for the city government to be 100% renewable, and then 2050 for all of city-wide to be 100% renewable."</p><p>The goal will prove to be no small task, but with other Bay Area cities already paving the way, the future seems promising.</p><p>"We want to work as a region. We're trying to speak to our state leadership, our energy provider leadership with one voice saying this is something we really want to get to," St. Petersburg Sustainability Director Sharon Wright said.</p><p>St. Petersburg led the charge back in 2016 as the first in the state to promise to become a Clean Energy City.</p> <div id='continue-text-413605755' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-413605755' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413605755' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413605755', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413605755'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Three years ago, the city’s goal was to reduce greenhouse emissions by 20% by 2020. It has made progress, getting closer to depending on green power alternatives such as wind and solar.</p><p>"In 2018, Solar United Neighbors were able to help our residents install over a megawatt of solar energy," Wright said.</p><p>Safety Harbor hopes to reflect St. Petersburg’s model</p><p>"We don't know how we're going to get there yet, but we know it's achievable, and we know we need to at least make the goal so we can start working towards something," the mayor said.</p><p>The goals may seem ambitious but both communities agree that each small step along the way will help to create a cleaner future.</p><p>Safety Harbor is developing a plan to execute the new goal. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/made-in-tamp-bay-st-pete-photography-studio-makes-fantasies-come-true" title="St. Pete photography studio makes fantasies come true" data-articleId="413597377" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A photographer in St. Petersburg, Florida is helping people step out of their comfort zones and into their own fantasies." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Pete photography studio makes fantasies come true</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A photographer in St. Petersburg, Florida is helping people step out of their comfort zones and into their own fantasies.</p><p>The owner of Wild Artistry Photography, Hannah Davis says 95% of her clients have never before done anything like what she does.</p><p>Davis works with a children, brides, couples, and everyone in between to make their imaginations a reality. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/crash-closes-i-75-northbound-lanes-at-hillsborough-pasco-line" title="Wrong-way crash closes I-75 northbound lanes at Hillsborough-Pasco line" data-articleId="413590177" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/still-2019-06-19-16h09m54s378_1560975227957_7419996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/still-2019-06-19-16h09m54s378_1560975227957_7419996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/still-2019-06-19-16h09m54s378_1560975227957_7419996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/still-2019-06-19-16h09m54s378_1560975227957_7419996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/still-2019-06-19-16h09m54s378_1560975227957_7419996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FDOT camera image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wrong-way crash closes I-75 northbound lanes at Hillsborough-Pasco line</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A deadly wrong-way crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Pasco-Hillsborough line, and deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the scene of the crash is along I-75 near 56th Street. Troopers say a male driver in a 1994 Lincoln Town Car was going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 after making a U-turn from the I-275 entrance ramp leading onto northbound I-75.</p><p>Troopers say the Lincoln collided head on with a Harley Davidson motorcycle and the motorcyclist died at the scene. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/patterson-family-prepares-funeral-while-killer-remains-at-large" title="Patterson family prepares funeral while killer remains at large" data-articleId="413603019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/TPD__Vehicles_may_be_connected_to_Patter_0_7420374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/TPD__Vehicles_may_be_connected_to_Patter_0_7420374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/TPD__Vehicles_may_be_connected_to_Patter_0_7420374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/TPD__Vehicles_may_be_connected_to_Patter_0_7420374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/TPD__Vehicles_may_be_connected_to_Patter_0_7420374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The roommate said the killer left in a white SUV. Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department released surveillance video taken near the scene shortly after Patterson was killed, around 5 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Patterson family prepares funeral while killer remains at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eric Patterson Sr. is preparing for a funeral. On Saturday, his 26-year-old son, Eric Jr. will be buried. </p><p>"You don't ever want to bury your child before you get buried," he told FOX 13 News.</p><p>Two weeks ago, the former Plant High football player , who also played in the NFL, was found by a roommate after he was shot to death at their home on Plaza Place. 