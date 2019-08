Courtesy: Paul Dellegatto Courtesy: Paul Dellegatto

- A local softball team is celebrating after taking home the World Championship at the Little League World Series in Kirkland, Washington on Saturday.

Friends and family who couldn't make the game held a special watch party at Beef O' Bradys in Tampa.

"That was the most incredible comeback I have seen in so long," team supporter Kelly Sample said.

The team is made up of girls ages 12 to 15 who are all from the Bay Area.

"To actually not only make it there but to battle back after winning the first two games to win 5 in a row to win the freaking World Series I am so excited," mom Lauren Campo said.

The team beat Texas 7 to 6. Lauren Campo says her daughter has put in years of hard work to make it to this point.

"I'm so proud of her because she is the most driven hard-working child. This has been her goal. The girls have put everything they have into this and this was just unbelievably exciting," Campo said.

The win is the league's third World Championship after winning the series in 2013 and 2015.

"Just to see my old coach and old teammates and all of them win. I was just so happy for them and so proud of them," former player Christi Sample said.

Friends and family say they plan to give the team a warm welcome when they arrive at Tampa International Sunday.