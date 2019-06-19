< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> State attorney to reveal findings in cases involving Tampa police officers class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413500560-413506429"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413500560-413506429" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 19 2019 05:15AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 06:47AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-413500560").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-413500560").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413500560" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines413500560' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-chief-to-announce-ten-officers-under-investigation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/still-2019-05-02-11h58m20s478_1556812774581_7211319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Three TPD officers fired over marijuana evidence</span> </a> </li> <li> <a TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Prosecutors are expected to make a major announcement Wednesday after reviewing several criminal cases. Charges have already been dropped in five cases -- after three Tampa police officers were fired for misconduct. The department conducted a criminal investigation following a citizen complaint on how he was treated during a traffic stop in September 2018. When Tampa police investigated, they noticed one officer, Mark Landry, turned off his body camera three minutes into a traffic stop – which is a violation of their policy, the agency said. 

Internal affairs started digging deeper, investigating eleven officers -- one cleared -- seven others disciplined and three fired. Chief Brian Dugan said he ended up finding several policy violations including turning off body cameras and getting rid of small amounts of drugs when they stopped people.

"The have embarrassed our police department. They have placed the community's trust that we have in jeopardy," Dugan said at the time. "They have tarnished our brand, and they have betrayed the oath that they swore to uphold."

PREVIOUS: Tampa police chief says fired officers 'embarrassed' the department Their misconduct has already resulted in charges being thrown out in at least five case --- one involving a convicted felon who police accused of being caught with several weapons and drugs in his car. 

The conviction review unit investigated and the state attorney will make an announcement involving those more cases at 10 a.m. Wednesday. More Local News Stories Judge denies request to suppress 'emotional' testimony from victim's family
By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 18 2019 06:21PM EDT

Granville Ritchie's defense team came to court with a wish list for the judge.

Topping their list was to limit potentially emotional testimony from the 9-year-old murder victim's family and friends. 

Ritchie's Attorney, Daniel Hernandez said he considers such testimony inflammatory and prejudicial. Pompeo in Tampa discussing growing tensions with Iran
By Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:06PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:36PM EDT

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo was at MacDill Air Force Base today as he met with General McKenzie and General Clarke. class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Secretary_of_State_makes_stop_in_Tampa_0_7415198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Secretary_of_State_makes_stop_in_Tampa_0_7415198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Secretary_of_State_makes_stop_in_Tampa_0_7415198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Secretary_of_State_makes_stop_in_Tampa_0_7415198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Secretary_of_State_makes_stop_in_Tampa_0_7415198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Secretary of State Michael R. After the meeting, Pompeo made himself available to speak to the press. 

He explained his "purpose coming down here was to make sure the state department and the department of defense are coordinated on a broad range of issues."

One of those issues is the growing tensions with Iran. Sarasota schools considering stricter cell phone policy
By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 06:05PM EDT

The Sarasota County School Board is planning on updating their cell phone policy to a more stringent one. 

"When you think about our purpose as an educational institution we want to ensure the environment is such that allows them to thrive without distraction," said board member Bridget Ziegler.

The new proposal would go like this: data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_0_7415054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_0_7415054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_0_7415054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_0_7415054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_0_7415054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Sarasota County School Board is planning on updating their cell phone policy to a more stringent one." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota schools considering stricter cell phone policy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Sarasota County School Board is planning on updating their cell phone policy to a more stringent one. </p><p>“When you think about our purpose as an educational institution we want to ensure the environment is such that allows them to thrive without distraction,” said board member Bridget Ziegler.</p><p>The new proposal would go like this:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Jeff Crilley" title="great white encounter 2_1560945526559.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-of-dead-infant-was-actually-life-like-doll"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="doll1_1560883299796-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report of 'dead infant' was actually life-like doll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/temple-terrace-first-responders-join-for-multi-agency-active-shooter-training"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/P-ACTIVE%20SHOOTER%20TRAINING%2011_WTVTa072_146.mxf.00_00_36_50.Still003_1560911792582.jpg_7418089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING 11_WTVTa072_146.mxf.00_00_36_50.Still003_1560911792582.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Temple Terrace first responders join for multi-agency active shooter training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-charged-in-death-of-best-friend-after-man-allegedly-offered-her-millions-to-commit-murder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/1139019149%20THUMB_1560893110336.jpg_7414878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1139019149 THUMB_1560893110336.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen charged in death of best friend after man allegedly offered her millions to commit murder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holmes-beach-police-searching-for-owner-of-prosthetic-ear-found-at-beach" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Holmes&#x20;Beach&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Holmes Beach police searching for owner of prosthetic ear found at beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kansas-boy-very-lucky-to-be-alive-after-10-inch-knife-impaled-his-face" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/knife%20in%20boy%27s%20skull_1560946269926.jpg_7418868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/knife%20in%20boy%27s%20skull_1560946269926.jpg_7418868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/knife%20in%20boy%27s%20skull_1560946269926.jpg_7418868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/knife%20in%20boy%27s%20skull_1560946269926.jpg_7418868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/knife%20in%20boy%27s%20skull_1560946269926.jpg_7418868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Medical&#x20;News&#x20;Network" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kansas boy very lucky to be alive after 10-inch knife impaled his face</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Crilley" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/guests-witness-massive-huntsman-spider-eating-a-possum-in-their-ski-lodge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/spider%20and%20possum_1560943433734.jpg_7418750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/spider%20and%20possum_1560943433734.jpg_7418750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/spider%20and%20possum_1560943433734.jpg_7418750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/spider%20and%20possum_1560943433734.jpg_7418750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/spider%20and%20possum_1560943433734.jpg_7418750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Adam&#x2f;Justine&#x20;Latton&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Guests witness massive huntsman spider eating a possum in their ski lodge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-attorney-to-reveal-findings-in-cases-involving-tampa-police-officers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/S-TPD%20OFFICERS%20INVESTIGATED%205A_WTVTa2e1_146.mxf.00_00_46_24.Still001_1560941256293.jpg_7418709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State attorney to reveal findings in cases involving Tampa police officers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a News
Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates

Weather
SkyTower Radar
Live Radar Feed
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast

Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays

Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School

We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips Watch Live
TV Listings
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News Staff
WTVT History href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a 