- Prosecutors are expected to make a major announcement Wednesday after reviewing several criminal cases. Charges have already been dropped in five cases -- after three Tampa police officers were fired for misconduct.

The department conducted a criminal investigation following a citizen complaint on how he was treated during a traffic stop in September 2018. When Tampa police investigated, they noticed one officer, Mark Landry, turned off his body camera three minutes into a traffic stop – which is a violation of their policy, the agency said.

Internal affairs started digging deeper, investigating eleven officers -- one cleared -- seven others disciplined and three fired. Chief Brian Dugan said he ended up finding several policy violations including turning off body cameras and getting rid of small amounts of drugs when they stopped people.

"The have embarrassed our police department. They have placed the community's trust that we have in jeopardy," Dugan said at the time. "They have tarnished our brand, and they have betrayed the oath that they swore to uphold."

Their misconduct has already resulted in charges being thrown out in at least five case --- one involving a convicted felon who police accused of being caught with several weapons and drugs in his car.

The conviction review unit investigated and the state attorney will make an announcement involving those more cases at 10 a.m. Wednesday.