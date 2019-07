- Dozens of soccer fans packed into Yeoman’s Cask and Lion in downtown Tampa Tuesday to watch Team USA take on England. The winner moves on to play in the World Cup Finals.

The Americans were quick to put the first goal on the board. They’ve been dominant thus far in this World Cup, led by dynamo Megan Rapinoe.

“I love her strength I love her talent she has it all going on right now!” said Team USA supporter Helena Tirella, from Tampa.

Stacy Bishop, a former University of Florida soccer player says the Americans advantage has been both talent and mindset.

“As far as talent and watching them play they're absolutely the most entertaining,” she said. “I think our mentality is the most important thing and they have the winning mentality,” Bishop told FOX 13.

Meanwhile, fans were happy to have a great place to gather and watch the match.

“Good atmosphere, good feeling, it’s nice to be here,” said Stephen Metcalf, an Englishman visiting Tampa on Vacation. “May the best team win,” he said.