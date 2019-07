- St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved a four-year extension to the existing agreement with Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC last week. The Firestone Grand Prix will stay in St Petersburg for years to come.

The race will continue to flourish on the NTT IndyCar Series through at least 2024.

"We are thrilled that the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue on the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront and Albert Whitted Airport," said Kim Green, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg.

The race will serve as the NTT IndyCar Series' season-opening race, as it has for the past nine years.

The event has had a positive impact on the city, helping Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg through various fundraising efforts.

"The Firestone Grand Prix has a home in the Sunshine City. I am so pleased to have this cornerstone event of the NTT IndyCar Series dedicated to St. Petersburg for the next five years," said Mayor Rick Kriseman.

