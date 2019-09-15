< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428900034" data-article-version="1.0">Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Polk County</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Polk County&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/two-drivers-killed-in-head-on-crash-in-polk-county" data-title="Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Polk County" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/two-drivers-killed-in-head-on-crash-in-polk-county" addthis:title="Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Polk County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428900034.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428900034");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428900034-428899812"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428900034-428899812" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/polk%20head%20on%20crash_1568568398056.jpg_7658583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/two-drivers-killed-in-head-on-crash-in-polk-county">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-428900034").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-428900034").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428900034" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left two drivers dead early Sunday morning.</p><p>The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on US Highway 98 near the intersection of Highway 471, deputies said.</p><p>According to investigators, 37-year-old Todd Grau was driving southbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle by moving into the northbound lane. </p><p>Grau crashed head-on into an oncoming northbound vehicle driven by 41-year-old Marie Telfort. </p><p>Both Telfort and Grau died in the collision. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/cleanup-resumes-bahamas-as-humberto-swirls-away" title="Cleanup resumes in Bahamas as Humberto swirls away" data-articleId="428892057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Evacuees_flee_storm_ravaged_Bahamas_for__4_7645407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Evacuees_flee_storm_ravaged_Bahamas_for__4_7645407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Evacuees_flee_storm_ravaged_Bahamas_for__4_7645407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Evacuees_flee_storm_ravaged_Bahamas_for__4_7645407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Evacuees_flee_storm_ravaged_Bahamas_for__4_7645407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cleanup resumes in Bahamas as Humberto swirls away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jeffrey Roberts lifted a mustard-yellow curtain from the ground to hunt for passports and other documents at the place where his family's home stood before Hurricane Dorian blasted into Grand Bahama Island. </p><p>What was underneath was sodden and unrecognizable. He shuffled across a white tile floor, the only clear sign this had once been a house, and found a pair of rusty old pliers, only to toss them in frustration. They clattered across the tiles, breaking the silence that had enveloped the fishing community of McLean's Town.</p><p>Roberts was one of thousands of people beginning to return to salvage what few scraps they can from the devastation of Dorian, even as the dark storm clouds of Tropical Storm Humberto hovered above Saturday to remind that that the storm season has not yet passed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-firefighter-wife-and-baby-seriously-injured-in-crash" title="Pasco firefighter, wife and baby seriously injured in crash" data-articleId="428807214" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Pasco_firefighter__family_seriously_inju_0_7658288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Pasco_firefighter__family_seriously_inju_0_7658288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Pasco_firefighter__family_seriously_inju_0_7658288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Pasco_firefighter__family_seriously_inju_0_7658288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Pasco_firefighter__family_seriously_inju_0_7658288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Pasco County firefighter, his wife and their baby girl have all been hospitalized after a car drove through a stop sign and plowed into their SUV. The infant is in critical condition following the crash." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco firefighter, wife and baby seriously injured in crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A major crash in the Odessa area left a Pasco County firefighter, his wife and their baby with severe injuries.</p><p>Firefighter Hunter Garcia and his family were driving on Van Dyke Road around 2 p.m. Friday when a car ran a stop sign on Brown Road and T-boned their SUV, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>"It's really devastating. It's hard for us as first responders for people don't know that aren't a part of that family, we truly are a family," said Pasco Fire Rescue spokesman Corey Diedrorff.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sarasota-man-kills-2-year-old-daughter-in-murder-suicide" title="Man kills 2-year-old daughter in murder-suicide in Sarasota" data-articleId="428794848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man kills 2-year-old daughter in murder-suicide in Sarasota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a toddler dead.</p><p>Deputies responded to a family disturbance on Stardust Place around 7:30 p.m. Friday.</p><p>According to investigators, 34-year-old Miguel Angel Castillo-Hernandez had sent text messages to the mother of his child indicating the possible death of the two-year-old girl.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 