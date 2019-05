- YMCA locations across the Bay Area are gearing up for a summer of free swimming lessons.

Every year, enough children to fill four pre-school classrooms drown in Florida. With summer vacation around the corner, water safety is a top priority for parents.

The Safety Around Water program is designed to teach life-saving water skills to kids from ages 3 to 12. The free program will run at more than 30 Bay Area YMCA locations. More than 5,500 kids expected to register.

Parents do not have to be YMCA members to register their child.

LINK: For more information, click over to the YMCA Tampa Bay website.

