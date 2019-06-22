< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Oregon store employees dig through trash to help find winning $1,200 lottery ticket
Posted Jun 22 2019 09:42PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Oregon Lottery/KPTV)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Oregon Lottery/KPTV)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414232523-414232031" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Oregon Lottery/KPTV)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Oregon (FOX NEWS) - This slip of paper was worth dumpster-diving.

A woman in Oregon has an extra $1,200, thanks to the help of a store manager and group of employees who dug through garbage last week after she lost her winning lottery ticket.

Mary Peabody said her husband came home with a winning ticket he bought at the Lucky Spot convenience store in Portland and told her to "put this in a safe place."

The couple originally went to the Lucky Spot store in Portland to cash the ticket, but since the winnings were above $600 they had to be taken to an Oregon Lottery office to claim their prize. That's when they realized they left the unsigned ticket at the store.

Peabody told FOX12 the couple went back to the store, but the manager told her no one had seen the ticket.

"So she said maybe somebody will look for it in the garbage tonight," Peabody said. "We're never going to find this ticket, so at that point we wrote it off."

Manager Deana Thompson, however, was not going to give up and had some employees search through several bags of trash in a dumpster out back "one by one" for several hours until they eventually found the ticket in mounds of trash.

"It was a lot of hours, but yeah," Thompson told FOX12. "For 48 hours when I had the ticket waiting, I was just so excited I couldn't wait to see her."

The couple said they were stunned by Thompson's efforts, and that the experience was like they "won the lottery twice."

"She didn't have to do anything for us, she didn't have to go through the garbage and look for this ticket and if she did find the ticket, she could've kept it," Peabody told FOX12. Border Patrol rescues 17 migrants lost on military bombing range in Arizona
Posted Jun 22 2019 10:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 22 2019 11:34PM EDT

More than a dozen migrants were rescued in southwestern Arizona after they crossed into a military bombing range and became lost, according to Border Patrol.

The group of 17 migrants was comprised of eight adults and nine juveniles.

Border Patrol said emergency services in Mexico relayed a phone call to the Yuma Sector Operations Center from the group lost in the desert around 10 p.m. Monday. Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping Alabama students
Posted Jun 22 2019 06:04PM EDT
Updated Jun 22 2019 10:21PM EDT

FOX NEWS - An Alabama man who pretended to be an Uber driver to pick up intoxicated women was arrested and charged with new crimes on Friday.

He now faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and impersonating a transportation network service driver, after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (TCVU) found evidence of two additional victims in his home and on his cellphone.

Tommy Wayne Beard, 62, was arrested last March, after a routine stop by police found an unconscious 22-year-old college student in the back of his vehicle, nearly seven miles in the wrong direction from her home, according to AL.com. Skydiving plane crashes in Hawaii, killing all 11 aboard
By Associated Press
Posted Jun 22 2019 03:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 22 2019 05:04PM EDT

A skydiving plane crashed and burst into flames just after takeoff from a small seaside airfield on the island of Oahu, killing 11 people, officials said Saturday.

Authorities initially reported that nine people died in the crash Friday evening and that three of them were customers of a skydiving company and six were employees.

But the Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday that officials later "confirmed there were 11 people on board the plane" and no survivors. 