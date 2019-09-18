< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429369129" data-article-version="1.0">Tumultuous summer brought Freedom football team closer than ever before</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tumultuous summer brought Freedom football team closer than ever before&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/high-school-sports/tumultuous-summer-brought-freedom-football-team-closer-than-ever-before" data-title="Tumultuous summer brought Freedom football team closer than ever before" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/high-school-sports/tumultuous-summer-brought-freedom-football-team-closer-than-ever-before" addthis:title="Tumultuous summer brought Freedom football team closer than ever before"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429369129.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429369129");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure 18 2019 06:02PM <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/high-school-sports/tumultuous-summer-brought-freedom-football-team-closer-than-ever-before">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 05:48PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429369129"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 06:02PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-429369129").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-429369129").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-429369129" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429369129-429373186"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Freedom_football_united_during_uncertain_1_7664663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Freedom_football_united_during_uncertain_1_7664663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Freedom_football_united_during_uncertain_1_7664663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Freedom_football_united_during_uncertain_1_7664663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Freedom_football_united_during_uncertain_1_7664663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429369129-429373186" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - The Freedom Patriots stuck together, even when it seemed like they had no direction. </p><p>Weeks before summer workouts were set to begin, they were left without a coach. Seniors, like Tyler Paton, didn't take the news well. </p><p>"It's sort of painful when you want to work as hard as you can, but you can't because you don't have a head coach to guide you or have a place for you to work," said the defensive end and quarterback.</p><p>Tyler said his teammate, Hussien Hafiz started coordinating practices on his own. </p><p>"We just said that, if we have nobody to help us out, we have to help ourselves out," said Hafiz, a senior linebacker. "Then we'd work together, one-on-ones, stuff like that." </p><p>By the end of the month, Freedom named Chris Short as the team's new head coach, who was no stranger to the players. He's been on staff for the last six seasons but had to let the process play out while a new coach was selected.</p><p>"Oh, it killed me," he said. "It really hurt to not be able to get in and work out with them."</p><p>Because of how they led themselves in the midst of the unknown, Short walked in knowing his players wanted something more than just wearing the jersey Friday nights.</p><p>"That's what every coach wants," said Short. "Especially when you can't physically be there. You want the kids to come together and do something on their own. That's where leaders are born." </p><p>These Patriots formed a sense of unity that will remain unbroken.</p><p>"I don't think there's any team that I will ever be on or have been on, that had a stronger bond than these players here," said Paton.</p><p>Loyal to Freedom football, these Patriots never gave up. The CDC and FDA are now investigating more than 530 cases of lung illness related to vaping activity. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)" title="MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/tampa-bay-automobile-museum-showcases-cars-from-as-far-as-czechoslovakia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TB auto museum_1568911167250.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases cars from as far as Czechoslovakia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-18-held-in-murder-of-new-york-teen-who-was-fatally-stabbed-while-students-recorded-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/694940094001_6087510316001_6087509918001-vs_1568908696613_7666296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Khaseen Morris" title="694940094001_6087510316001_6087509918001-vs_1568908696613.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Born Sept. 12, 1909, Lawrence Brooks served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. 