Tampa Bay Rowdies legend can't stay away from the game TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - It’s been five months since Georgi Hristov retired. He closed his professional chapter after 15 years, including six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. </p><p>“Do I miss it? Yeah,” he said. “I miss the locker room. I miss the feeling before the game. I miss game day.” </p><p>These days, you can still find Hristov on the pitch, not far from Al Lang Stadium. He’s now training – and playing alongside – the next crop of future soccer stars. </p><p>“I could’ve played more,” he explained. “I could’ve played two or three years more at a pretty good level. I decided that it’s a great time, I’m 34 years old, to start my academy, which is called GH Soccer Academy, where I’m still fit to actually train with them.” </p><p>Hristov calls it a player-centered academy and works with players individually or in small groups. </p> <div id='continue-text-412295140' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412295140' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412295140' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412295140', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412295140'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“I want to take my game to the next level,” said Osceola High School sophomore Jayden Walsh. “To get the pointers from somebody who was at the next level, a professional for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, I mean, it takes my game to the next level, so why not?”</p><p>This personalized approach was developed from his days as a player himself. </p><p>“It’s a different type of coaching,” said Hristov. “You’re very personal with the players. You talk with them. LINK: Anyone interested in the academy can visit Hristov's Instagram @GHSoccerAcademy 