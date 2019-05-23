< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. USF football adds 3-game series with Alabama g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408591627");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408591627-408591561"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408591627-408591561" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/usf%20vs%20alabama_1558629571674.jpg_7305965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photos via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports
Posted May 23 2019 12:37PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 12:49PM EDT Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Rocky, meet Big Al: The University of South Florida Bulls will meet the Alabama Crimson Tide on the gridiron three times in the coming seasons. The first will be in Tampa in 2023.</p><p>This is the second Power 5 series that USF vice president of athletics Michael Kelly has scheduled in the past two weeks. The program recently announced a three-game series against Miami starting in 2025.</p><p>“We are very excited to open the Alabama series in Tampa in 2023 and to add one of the most successful brands in American sports to a very exciting list of future opponents that will give our student-athletes and coaches a great opportunity to compete against the best programs in the nation,” Kelly said in a <a href="http://gousfbulls.com/news/2019/5/23/football-three-game-series-with-alabama-opens-in-tampa.aspx">press release</a>. “We now have 15 games scheduled vs. SEC and ACC opponents in the next 10 years and I think our fans are really excited to see those teams come to Tampa as well as the opportunity to travel and cheer on the Bulls in those destinations. It’s going to be a lot of fun to be a USF fan.”</p><p>The Bulls' only meeting against Alabama was in 2003, when the Crimson Tide won 40-17.</p><p>USF is 2-5 all-time vs. SEC opponents. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401407" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/sarasota-golfer-goes-for-7th-title-at-north-american-one-armed-golf-championship" title="Sarasota golfer goes for 7th title at North American One-Armed Golf Championship" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/One_armed_golfer_to_compete_for_seventh__1_7307130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/One_armed_golfer_to_compete_for_seventh__1_7307130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/One_armed_golfer_to_compete_for_seventh__1_7307130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/One_armed_golfer_to_compete_for_seventh__1_7307130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/One_armed_golfer_to_compete_for_seventh__1_7307130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vince Biser was born with cerebral palsy, and plays golf using just his left arm. But he doesn't let his disability keep him from his favorite game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota golfer goes for 7th title at North American One-Armed Golf Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When he's playing golf, Vince Biser's only focus is on his own game. </p><p>"I just try to keep positive thoughts in my head and not think about anything negative, then just focus on one shot at a time," he explained. </p><p>His focus never has and never will be on the disability that could have held him back. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ric-flair-recovering-at-home-following-surgery" title="Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Wrestler_Ric_Flair_released_from_the_hos_0_7304253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Wrestler_Ric_Flair_released_from_the_hos_0_7304253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Wrestler_Ric_Flair_released_from_the_hos_0_7304253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Wrestler_Ric_Flair_released_from_the_hos_0_7304253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Wrestler_Ric_Flair_released_from_the_hos_0_7304253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wrestler Ric Flair released from the hospital" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wrestling legend Ric Flair is reportedly at a home resting comfortably Wednesday after spending about a week in the hospital and undergoing surgery Monday.</p><p>TMZ posted photos of The Nature Boy leaving Gwinnett Medical Center with a big smile on his face on their webpage Wednesday.</p><p>RELATED: Report: Ric Flair recovering after surgery</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/usf-s-eriksen-named-olympic-head-softball-coach-for-2020-tokyo-games" title="USF's Eriksen named Olympic head softball coach for 2020 Tokyo Games" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/USF_softball_coach_to_lead_2020_Olympic__0_7298960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/USF_softball_coach_to_lead_2020_Olympic__0_7298960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/USF_softball_coach_to_lead_2020_Olympic__0_7298960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/USF_softball_coach_to_lead_2020_Olympic__0_7298960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/USF_softball_coach_to_lead_2020_Olympic__0_7298960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken Eriksen was in Athens, Greece the last time Team USA won the gold in softball. That was 2004. Fast forward 15 years and Eriksen has been named the head coach of Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF's Eriksen named Olympic head softball coach for 2020 Tokyo Games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ken Eriksen was in Athens, Greece the last time Team USA won the gold in softball.</p><p>That was 2004. Fast forward 15 years and Eriksen has been named the head coach of Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. </p><p>It almost didn't happen though, after softball was removed from the Olympics after the 2008 Summer Games. It was reinstated a few years ago. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-search-for-female-porch-pirate-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Citizen_recorded_porch_pirate_suspect_0_7309631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Citizen_recorded_porch_pirate_suspect_0_20190524102202"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa police search for female porch pirate suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/university-area-residents-want-improved-quality-of-life-in-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_20190524085626"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>University Area residents want improved quality of life in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/study-car-seat-misuse-can-lead-to-deadly-consequences-for-sleeping-infants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_20190524085038"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/candlelight-honors-memory-of-sarasota-boy-hit-and-killed-riding-bike-to-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CHILD HIT BY TRUCK VIGIL 10P SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil honors memory of Sarasota boy hit and killed riding bike to school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/university-area-residents-want-improved-quality-of-life-in-neighborhood" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>University Area residents want improved quality of life in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/study-car-seat-misuse-can-lead-to-deadly-consequences-for-sleeping-infants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/candlelight-honors-memory-of-sarasota-boy-hit-and-killed-riding-bike-to-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vigil honors memory of Sarasota boy hit and killed riding bike to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/70-year-old-accused-in-beating-death-of-young-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>70-year-old accused in beating death of young woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-says-intruder-entered-his-home-cleaned-everything-and-left-behind-toilet-paper-rose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;origami&#x20;rose&#x20;made&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;toilet&#x20;paper&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Facebook&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nate&#x20;Roman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man says intruder entered his home, cleaned everything and left behind toilet paper rose</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More 