'I'm walking!' Four-year-old girl with cerebral palsy takes first steps

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 05 2018 12:39PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 05 2018 12:36PM EDT

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (STORYFUL) - Defying doctors' expectations, a four-year-old Michigan girl with cerebral palsy has taken her first steps ever, all by herself. 

Little Maya, affectionately called "Mighty Miss Maya" by her family, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of one. 

She learned to walk with the assistance of a walker, and then underwent a major spinal procedure, selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery, on May 9.

Doctors told the family it could take six months to a year for Maya to be able to walk on her own after the surgery, but her mother captured the magical moment Maya began to walk on her own just seven weeks after the surgery, and the little girl couldn't believe it herself. "I'm walking!" Maya exclaims on video. "I'm walking! Yes!" 

"I even took a big step!" she says. “She’s doing it. You’ve done it for like a minute,” the girl’s brother can be heard saying in the video.

The video was posted this week on the family's Instagram account "Mighty Miss Maya," with the caption "4 years, 10 months. I can't even put into words how we are feeling. Nothing seems to fit the enormity of this moment for us." 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 'I'm walking!' Four-year-old girl with cerebral palsy takes first steps
  • Out of the water, Dallas dogs can't stop doggy paddling
  • Rest of whiskey storage warehouse collapses in Kentucky
  • Japanese players leave locker room spotless after crushing World Cup loss
  • Police pull protester off Statue of Liberty
  • Video shows firework exploding in Lakeland man's hand
  • Four for July 4th: Houston couple welcomes quadruplets home from the hospital
  • Minnesota teen escapes uninjured after driving into large hole in washed-out road
  • Watch: Officer dances with girl in wheelchair at Houston party
  • Watch: Deer smash window of Mississippi barber shop