- This winter, Tropicana Field will become home to the world’s largest Christmas light maze, event planners announced Tuesday. The ‘Enchant Christmas’ event will make its Florida debut on November 22.

“Enchant Christmas is an immersive holiday light experience that will transport guests to a world of Christmas wonder, with trees up to 80 feet tall, larger-than-life ornaments, twinkling snowflakes

and, of course, Santa in a glittering sleigh,” Tuesday’s press release boasted.

The giant Christmas light display has previously been held in Seattle, Vancouver, and Dallas. This year, Enchant Christmas is adding Washington D.C. and St. Pete to the mix.

Organizers say the St. Pete event will be based on a storyline in which Santa’s reindeer are accidentally set free and participants must track them down inside the Christmas light maze, which will be set up in Tropicana Field’s outfield along with a Christmas market.

The infield, meanwhile, will house “an ice-skating trail adorned with spectacularly lit archways,” organizers added.

Other features include food and drink vendors, VIP areas, and photos with Santa himself.

“The Rays are thrilled to host Enchant at Tropicana Field during the holiday season,” said Rays president

Brian Auld. “Tampa Bay has not seen anything like this before, and it will leave a lasting impression on

those who come to experience the holiday magic.”

The event will run from November 22 through December 29. Tickets for adults start at $19.99, but early bird specials will be available now through June 23.

