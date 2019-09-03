< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dorian crawls up Florida's east coast toward Carolinas <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427035091" data-article-version="1.0">Dorian crawls up Florida's east coast toward Carolinas</h1> Sep 03 2019 11:13PM EDT 03 2019 11:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427035091_427221195_180656",video:"601415",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Tuesday_night_Dorian_update_0_7636834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Chief%2520Meteorologist%2520Paul%2520Dellegatto",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/03/Tuesday_night_Dorian_update_601415_1800.mp4?Expires=1662174805&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=q3ZhnJtCIaNvNct_VqBiPphcvxw",eventLabel:"Tuesday%20night%20Dorian%20update-427221195",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/tropics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Feast-coast-of-florida-waits-for-hurricane-dorian-s-anticipated-turn"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 03 2019 04:52AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 03 2019 11:13PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 11:17PM EDT Related Headlines
Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas
Venice crew flying to Bahamas to deliver supplies
Hurricane Hunter flights provide critical info
NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Dorian href="/news/local-news/venice-relief-crew-flying-to-bahamas-hopes-to-bring-good-news-of-missing-missionaries"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/Luttrell%20family%20missing%20in%20bahamas%20after%20dorian_1567460430907.jpg_7632084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Venice crew flying to Bahamas to deliver supplies</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/hurricane-hunter-flights-send-back-key-information-dramatic-views"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/EDaKZWVXoAEIRhC_1567432392498_7630575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Hurricane Hunter flights provide critical info</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Dorian</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - After a day sitting over Grand Bahama Island, Hurricane Dorian made its northwestward turn Tuesday -- very slowly. </p><p>As of the 11 p.m. update, Dorian was still about 95 miles east of Cape Canaveral, moving northwest at 6 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph -- not necessarily good news, the NHC warned.</p><p>"The headline for this Dorian advisory is NOT that the wind speed has slightly decreased. The combined wind, surge, and floods hazards are the same or even worse since the hurricane has become larger," the NHC update noted.</p><p>Hurricane-force winds extend out about 45 miles from the storm's eye, with the strongest winds remaining on the east side of the storm.</p><p>The Storm Surge Watch was extended northward from Duck, NC to Poquoson, VA, including Hampton Roads.</p> <div id='continue-text-427035091' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-427035091' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427035091' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427035091', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427035091'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Through the past two days, Freeport, Bahamas, has mainly stayed just west of Dorian's eye, and had not had a break from its winds, explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. </p><p>"It's been blowing and blowing and blowing in Freeport now for 24 to 36 hours," he said. "I don't know what kind of structures and trees...that can withstand that type of wind for that long of period of time."</p><p>Remaining stationary for over a day is ultimately what caused Dorian to weaken from a Category 5 hurricane to a Category 3, Osterberg said.</p><p>"These storms need warm, warm water and it's using all the surface water to keep it up," he explained. "As it's using all that water, water from underneath comes up and it's cooler down below...it just causes the storm to weaken."</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://MyFoxHurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>On Monday, the high pressure system that was steering Dorian last week broke down, as expected. A trough heading to the east coast is beginning to steer Dorian northwest, then should pull it north, paralleling Florida's east coast before turning northeast.</p><p>The forecast keeps it offshore, with all of Florida completely removed from the cone of uncertainty. </p><p>"I don't think wind is going to be an issue for the east coast," Osterberg explained. "I think it's going to be the water, just like it was with Hurricane Matthew a couple of years ago."</p><p>If Dorian follows the projected track, it appears the hurricane force winds -- of at least 74 miles per hour -- will remain offshore, but the east coast could still experience wind speeds between 40 mph and 55 mph. There is the potential for the Dorian to not make landfall in the lower 48, but there will still be storm surge along the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.</p><p>Beach erosion and coastal flooding are likely. </p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://MyFoxHurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p><strong>The following watches and warnings have been issued: </strong></p><p>A storm surge warning is in effect for:<br>- Jupiter Inlet FL to Surf City NC</p><p>A storm surge watch is in effect for:<br>- North of Surf City NC to Duck NC<br>- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds<br>- Neuse and Pamlico Rivers</p><p>A hurricane warning is in effect for:<br>- Sebastian Inlet FL to Ponte Vedra Beach FL<br>- North of Savannah River to Surf City NC</p><p>A hurricane watch is in effect for: <br>- North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River<br>- North of Surf City NC to the North Carolina/Virginia border<br>- Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds</p><p>A tropical storm warning is in effect for: <br>- Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas<br>- North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River<br>- Jupiter Inlet FL to Sebastian Inlet FL</p><p>A tropical storm watch is in effect for: <br>- The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA<br>- Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward</p><p>It may still come close enough to bring tropical storm-force winds to in Polk and Highlands counties, but otherwise, there are no major impacts to the Tampa Bay area. After Dorian passes Florida, rain chances will drop for at least two days. </p><p>Dorian is now tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. More Tropics Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Walt Disney Company is sending much-needed help to residents and its employees in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Disney, which owns a private island in the Bahamas - Castaway Cay - has pledged $1 million in donations, plus assistance to employees in immediate need.</p><p>The company said its first priority was to take care of about 60 Castaway Cay employees who live on Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian islands. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies" title="Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies" data-articleId="427168737" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Officials__Hang_on_to_hurricane_supplies_0_7636047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emergency management officials are urging home and business owners to hang onto supplies they bought in preparation for Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emergency management officials are urging home and business owners to hang onto supplies they bought in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Generators, batteries, wood, water, and non-perishable groceries now fill homes across Florida and beyond. Cities and counties also gave out tens of thousands of sandbags.</p><p>But as Dorian moves away, there have been reports that some people are trying to return their supplies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/70-volunteer-pilots-take-relief-items-to-bahamas-from-st-pete" title="70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete" data-articleId="427168731" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Volunteers_sort_donations_bound_for_Baha_0_7635976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bay Area organizations are flying into action helping those devastated by Hurricane Dorian. A group of 70 pilots has offered their time and expertise to Sol Relief, a group dedicated to disaster relief in the US and Caribbean." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bay Area organizations are flying into action helping those devastated by Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>A group of 70 pilots has offered their time and expertise to Sol Relief, a group dedicated to disaster relief in the US and Caribbean.</p><p>They will take flight from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete, with the most essential supplies onboard, to be distributed throughout the Bahamas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos
Owners plead for return of stolen horses
Early-morning workout group spreads good to others
Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies
70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/early-morning-workout-group-spreads-good-to-others"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_20190903230451"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Early-morning workout group spreads good to others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-RETURN HURRICANE SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/70-volunteer-pilots-take-relief-items-to-bahamas-from-st-pete"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/sol%20relief_1567548584166.jpg_7635685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sol relief_1567548584166.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas from St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent
Owners plead for return of stolen horses
Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas
Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader
Early-morning workout group spreads good to others
Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Owners_plead_for_return_of_stolen_horses_1_7636824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Owners_plead_for_return_of_stolen_horses_1_7636824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Owners_plead_for_return_of_stolen_horses_1_7636824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Owners plead for return of stolen horses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/disney-pledges-1-million-for-dorian-relief-in-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/26/Disney%27s%20Castaway%20Cay%20-%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1553629789109.jpg_6944031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney pledges $1 million for Dorian relief in Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/orioles-end-rays-5-game-win-streak-to-open-doubleheader" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/early-morning-workout-group-spreads-good-to-others" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Workout_group_spreads_good_to_others_1_7636113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Early-morning workout group spreads good to others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/officials-if-possible-do-not-return-hurricane-supplies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/P-RETURN%20HURRICANE%20SUPPLIES_WTVT66e9_146.mxf.00_00_37_40.Still001_1567550658725.jpg_7636042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: If possible, do not return hurricane supplies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 