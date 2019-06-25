Once again, Chick-fil-A has been named America’s favorite restaurant based on customer satisfaction.

For the fourth year in a row, the fast-food chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for limited-service restaurant chains. The index is based on results from nearly 23,000 consumers.

Chick-fil-A scored an 86 on the ASCI’s 100-point scale, which is down one point from last year, Forbes reports. For comparison, McDonald’s scored a 69, Burger King a 76 and KFC a 78. Taco Bell scored a 75.