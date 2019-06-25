Read more on FOXNews.com.
Once again, Chick-fil-A has been named America’s favorite restaurant based on customer satisfaction.
For the fourth year in a row, the fast-food chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for limited-service restaurant chains. The index is based on results from nearly 23,000 consumers.
Chick-fil-A scored an 86 on the ASCI’s 100-point scale, which is down one point from last year, Forbes reports. For comparison, McDonald’s scored a 69, Burger King a 76 and KFC a 78. Taco Bell scored a 75.
You begged. You pleaded. And Wendy's has answered.
Wendy's announced this week the date of the official return of the spicy chicken nuggets.
In a series of cryptic tweets on Monday, the fast food chain hinted at the return of the highly sought-after nuggets of fire and spice.
Wal-Mart is celebrating Christmas in July with a limited-time run on a favorite holiday treat.
Customers can indulge in Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.
The snack cakes are normally available during the holiday season, but are making a celebratory comeback at Walmart exclusively.