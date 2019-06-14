< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412771035" data-article-version="1.0">Data shows Tampa is among worst cities for robocalls</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/data-shows-tampa-is-among-worst-cities-for-robocalls">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-412771035"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:31PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:33PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>FCC warns of Sierra Leone ‘one ring' robocallers</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Robocalls and phone scams are annoying and seem to be more frequent with every passing day.</p><p>Statistics provided by YouMail, a robocall blocking service, suggests that Tampa is a hotbed for robocalls. The city ranks 18 out of 100 cities nationwide.</p><p>"One of the big things about Tampa is that, on average, you're getting about 20 to 21 robocalls per person, per month. You are getting a decent amount more than average. The average person is getting about 14 to 15 a month, so that's why you're ranked highly," said Alex Quilici, the CEO of YouMail."Tampa is experiencing what everybody in the U.S. is experiencing which is that robocalls have more than doubled in the past couple years."</p><p>Numbers show that phones in Tampa have received nearly 250 million robocalls so far this year. Those numbers far surpass the total of calls received back in 2016.</p><p>For residents, the numbers aren't shocking. </p> <div id='continue-text-412771035' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412771035' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412771035' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412771035', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412771035'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I've had times with my old phone number that I've had to erase up to 100 phone calls a day," Tampa resident Tawn Myers said.</p><p>"It would not surprise me. Just based on the demographics of the community, taking advantage of older people like me, I block constantly the calls, and still they manage to come through every day," resident John Roberts said.</p><p>Even law enforcement agencies are seeing an impact.</p><p>"We frequently have people reach out to the sheriff's office saying, 'Hey, I got this call and something just doesn't seem right about it,'" said Crystal Clark with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>So, how can you combat this growing issue?</p><p>"If you get a call that you think could be a scam, you can reach out to the [Federal Trade Commission] and file a complaint. They do post all of those complaints online," said Clark. </p><p>Taking proactive measures before the calls come in can also make a difference.</p><p>"Every consumer needs a robocall-blocking app on their phone in the same way you're running antivirus on you computers," said Quilici.</p><p>The Federal Communications Commission also announced last week that it is <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/phone-companies-can-now-block-robocalls-automatically">now legal for phone companies to block robocalls</a> before they get to customers. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Consumer Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices. </p><p>“More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy .</p><p>The national average gas price on Wednesday is $2.74, according to AAA . That's seven cents cheaper than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents cheaper than a year ago, the company said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/ford-recalls-13-million-explorers-f-150s-for-safety-issues" title="Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues" data-articleId="412422175" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty-ford%20explorer%20recall-061219_1560347352988.jpg_7387708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2011 Ford Explorers roll of the assembly at the Chicago Assembly Plant on on December 1, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorers, F-150s for safety issues</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ford has issued safety recalls for 1.3 million vehicles made over the past decade including Explorer, F-150, and Econoline.</p><p>Ford announced the recalls Wednesday, saying that dealers would contact owners of the SUVs and trucks.</p><p>According to Ford, select Explorers from model years 2011-2017 are included in the safety recall. Some of those SUVs that are can experience problems with steering control due to an issue with rear suspension. So far, Ford says they have only had one reported crash and no injuries reported. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/build-a-bear-workshop-will-hold-another-pay-your-age-event-but-this-time-theres-a-catch" title="Build-A-Bear Workshop will hold another ‘Pay Your Age' event — but this time, there's a catch" data-articleId="412080469" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Build_A_Bear_to_host_another__Pay_Your_A_0_7383450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Another "Pay Your Age" event is coming to a Build-A-Bear Workshop near you, but not every child will get a new friend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Build-A-Bear Workshop will hold another ‘Pay Your Age' event — but this time, there's a catch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Build-A-Bear Workshop is holding another “Pay Your Age” event, but this time there are restrictions and not every child will get a cuddly new bear.</p><p>For anyone who would like to take part in paying for a brand new Build-A-Bear based on their child’s age, he or she will need to enter the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes to be one of the lucky ticket holders to attend the event.</p><p>Build-A-Bear said that it expects to give out more than 200,000 tickets to eligible people in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to attend the Pay Your Age event, which will take place from June 24 through June 28.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Mike__Ashli_Evans_spread_the_hope_of_hig_1_7400003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mike__Ashli_Evans_spread_the_hope_of_hig_1_20190614225253"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mike and Ashli Evans' foundation makes higher ed accessible</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-loses-job-when-her-phone-number-is-listed-as-amazon-distribution-center-online"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-AMAZON%20PHONE%20MIX%20UP%205_WTVT8d6d_146.mxf.00_00_54_30.Still001_1560553499570.jpg_7400249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-AMAZON PHONE MIX UP 5_WTVT8d6d_146.mxf.00_00_54_30.Still001_1560553499570.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman loses job when her phone number is listed as Amazon distribution center online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/someone-knows-something-palmetto-police-look-for-missing-link-in-2014-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_ask_for_missing_link_in_2014_shoo_2_7400101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_ask_for_missing_link_in_2014_shoo_2_20190614225508"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Someone 