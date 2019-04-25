< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deadline for car rental refunds is this Sunday By News Service of Florida
Posted Jul 01 2019 01:53PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 03:44PM EDT TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) (NSF)</strong> - Floridians who were improperly charged toll fees by Dollar and Thrifty car rental companies face a Sunday, July 7 deadline to submit refund claims. </p><p>The rental car agencies reached a settlement agreement with the attorney general's office earlier this year. The agreement is related to toll fees placed on rental cars between January 2011 and January 2018. </p><p>Many customers were unaware fees would be added to their final bill. More Consumer Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Salmonella_outbreak_in_U_S__linked_to____0_7461149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A salmonella outbreak in the U.S. has been linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico, the CDC and FDA said in an announcement." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salmonella outbreak in U.S. linked to ‘whole, fresh' papayas imported from Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A salmonella outbreak in the U.S. has been linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico, the CDC and FDA said in an announcement .</p><p>The public health and regulatory officials warned the public not to eat, serve or sell the papayas or food that contains papaya from Mexico in the following six states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. </p><p>Sixty-two people have fallen ill in eight states: Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas, the CDC said. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/ahead-of-prime-day-amazon-launches-back-to-school-store" title="Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches back-to-school store" data-articleId="415707517" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches back-to-school store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX BUSINESS — Amazon is targeting back-to-school shoppers at this year’s Prime Day event.</p><p>In gearing up for the event, the online retail giant on Monday launched a “Happy School Year” store for parents, students and educators to find classroom supplies, laptops, and other electronics, backpacks and back-to-school clothes in one place.</p><p>Prime Day is scheduled for July 15-16. This year’s 48-hour event will be Amazon’s longest to date.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gillette-issues-recall-for-disposable-razor" title="Gillette issues recall for disposable razor" data-articleId="415714071" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/01/razor4_1561983275560_7459826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/01/razor4_1561983275560_7459826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/01/razor4_1561983275560_7459826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/01/razor4_1561983275560_7459826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/01/razor4_1561983275560_7459826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A manufacturing problem is causing a higher than normal risk of lacerations by the Venus Simply 3 disposable razor, Gillette announced." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. More Stories (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)" title="wwc jersey_1562012723822.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/san-antonio-florida-a-city-with-a-community-feel-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/still-2019-07-01-16h37m08s634_1562013493456_7461377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-01-16h37m08s634_1562013493456.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>San Antonio, Florida: A city with a 'community feel'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-hope-distracted-driving-law-will-act-as-deterrent"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="texting driving 5_1558032632469.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa police hope distracted driving law will act as deterrent</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column Most Recent data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Dr__Steve_Currall_starts_job_as_USF_s_ne_2_7461664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Dr__Steve_Currall_starts_job_as_USF_s_ne_2_7461664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Dr__Steve_Currall_starts_job_as_USF_s_ne_2_7461664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Dr__Steve_Currall_starts_job_as_USF_s_ne_2_7461664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Dr__Steve_Currall_starts_job_as_USF_s_ne_2_7461664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>USF's new president makes first appearances at Bay Area campuses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/los-angeles-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-unexpectedly-dies-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-jersey-is-nikes-best-selling-in-a-single-season-more-than-any-other-soccer-team" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;L-R&#x29;&#x20;Tobin&#x20;Heath&#x2c;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x2c;Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;Carli&#x20;Lloyd&#x2c;Julie&#x20;Ertz&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;pose&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;portrait&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;official&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;2019&#x20;portrait&#x20;session&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Ramos&#x20;-&#x20;FIFA&#x2f;FIFA&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/san-antonio-florida-a-city-with-a-community-feel-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/still-2019-07-01-16h37m08s634_1562013493456_7461377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/still-2019-07-01-16h37m08s634_1562013493456_7461377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/still-2019-07-01-16h37m08s634_1562013493456_7461377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/still-2019-07-01-16h37m08s634_1562013493456_7461377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/still-2019-07-01-16h37m08s634_1562013493456_7461377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>San Antonio, Florida: A city with a 'community feel'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-sheriff-enforcing-texting-and-driving-law-could-be-tricky" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Texting_could_soon_get_you_pulled_over_0_7162993_ver1.0_2560_1440_1556654370626_7188877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Texting_could_soon_get_you_pulled_over_0_7162993_ver1.0_2560_1440_1556654370626_7188877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Texting_could_soon_get_you_pulled_over_0_7162993_ver1.0_2560_1440_1556654370626_7188877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Texting_could_soon_get_you_pulled_over_0_7162993_ver1.0_2560_1440_1556654370626_7188877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Texting_could_soon_get_you_pulled_over_0_7162993_ver1.0_2560_1440_1556654370626_7188877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota sheriff: Enforcing texting-and-driving law could be tricky</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 