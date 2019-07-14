< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FDA warns dog owners about xylitol sweetener found in human food, dental products can be deadly can be deadly&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/fda-warns-dog-owners-about-xylitol-sweetener-found-in-human-food-dental-products-can-be-deadly" data-title="FDA warns dog owners about xylitol sweetener found in human food, dental products can be deadly" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/fda-warns-dog-owners-about-xylitol-sweetener-found-in-human-food-dental-products-can-be-deadly" addthis:title="FDA warns dog owners about xylitol sweetener found in human food, dental products can be deadly"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418125537.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418125537");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418125537-418125512"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Oscar Flores." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo: Oscar Flores.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418125537-418125512" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720_1563141156228_7522523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Oscar Flores." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo: Oscar Flores.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Shelly Insheiwat, FOX 11
Posted Jul 14 2019 05:53PM EDT government warns a sugar substitute for people food could be deadly for your best four-legged buddy.</p><p>The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Tuesday that foods which contain the sugar substitute xylitol can cause dogs to vomit, suffer seizures, tremors and even death within an hour of ingesting it.</p><p>The sweetener is often used in breath mints, toothpaste, sugarless gum and desserts, chewable vitamins, dietary supplements, some peanut and nut butters to name a few products.</p><p>Dog owners are urged to read the label of any treats they give their dog to make sure it doesn't include xylitol.</p><p>If you think your dog may have eaten a product containing xylitol, call your vet, emergency clinic, or animal poison control center right away.</p> <div id='continue-text-418125537' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418125537' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div More Consumer Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Phishing_scam_targets_Amazon_customers_a_0_7518676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Phishing_scam_targets_Amazon_customers_a_0_7518676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Phishing_scam_targets_Amazon_customers_a_0_7518676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Phishing_scam_targets_Amazon_customers_a_0_7518676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Phishing_scam_targets_Amazon_customers_a_0_7518676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Researchers at the computer security company McAfee shared details on the company’s online blog about a new version of a phishing kit they have been observing since 2018, originally created to target Apple customers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Think before you click': Phishing scam targets Amazon customers ahead of Prime Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Online shoppers won’t be the only ones celebrating the latest deals available on Prime Day, Amazon’s biggest online shopping event. Millions of Amazon Prime users provide their credit card information online, and cyber-criminals are taking advantage of the July 15 sale to steal sensitive consumer information.</p><p>RELATED : ‘No membership required': Target launches ‘Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day</p><p>Researchers at the computer security company McAfee shared details on the company’s online blog about a new version of a phishing kit they have been observing since 2018, originally created to target Apple customers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/krispy-kreme-birthday-celebration" title="$1 gets you a dozen doughnuts for Krispy Kreme birthday celebration" data-articleId="417787548" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy_Kreme_Birthday_v1_1562947225418_7518065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy_Kreme_Birthday_v1_1562947225418_7518065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy_Kreme_Birthday_v1_1562947225418_7518065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy_Kreme_Birthday_v1_1562947225418_7518065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy_Kreme_Birthday_v1_1562947225418_7518065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Image from Krispy&nbsp;Kreme)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$1 gets you a dozen doughnuts for Krispy Kreme birthday celebration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday by introducing a new limited-edition doughnut and offering doughnut-lovers an offer they can’t refuse.</p><p>On July 15, Krispy Kreme will introduce a doughnut filled with birthday cake batter. It will then be dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles. It will only be available for a week.</p><p>Then, on Friday, July 19, fans can purchase one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the United States. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/charming-charlie-closing-all-261-stores-after-filing-for-bankruptcy-for-second-time" title="Charming Charlie closing all 261 stores after filing for bankruptcy for second time" data-articleId="417651750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fashion and accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time and plans to close its stores across 38 states." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charming Charlie closing all 261 stores after filing for bankruptcy for second time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fashion and accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time and plans to close its remaining 261 stores.</p><p>The Houston-based company had stopped online sales Thursday and was conducting going-out-of-business sales at its stores. Charming Charlie, which has nearly $82 million in debt, expects to close its brick-and-mortar stores by the end of August, according to court documents.</p><p>Charming Charlie has locations in 38 states, with approximately 75 stores in Texas, Florida and California alone. The company employs more than 3,300 people, including 856 full-time employees, Chief Financial Officer Alvaro E. Charming Charlie has locations in 38 states, with approximately 75 stores in Texas, Florida and California alone. The company employs more than 3,300 people, including 856 full-time employees, Chief Financial Officer Alvaro E. Bellon said in a court declaration. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/choir-performs-outside-carnegie-hall-after-power-outage-forces-show-cancellations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230_7521620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Ravi Agrawal via Storyful)" title="vlcsnap-2019-07-13-23h28m26s518_1563075070230.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Choir performs outside Carnegie Hall after power outage forces show cancellations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="power-outage-nyc_1563067515436-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/waves-smash-window-of-florida-deputy-s-boat-as-barry-approached"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: Featured Videos Most Recent data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Nicole&#x20;Minick&#x2f;Collier&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient's yard in Naples</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/perfect-for-8-innings-rays-settle-for-4-1-win-over-orioles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Will&#x20;Newton&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-hit-6-hrs-beat-orioles-12-4-after-losing-opener-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays hit 6 HRs, beat Orioles 12-4 after losing opener 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-airlines-extends-boeing-737-max-flight-cancellations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amelia&#x20;Island&#x20;Aerial&#x20;near&#x20;Main&#x20;Beach&#x20;Park&#x2c;&#x20;Amelia&#x20;Island&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Jumping&#x20;Rocks&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in north Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 