National Ice Cream Day is one of the sweetest days of the year. It also means there are plenty of deals to celebrate.

The holiday falls on Sunday, July 21, this year. President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month 34 years ago.

The freebies and deals can be found below :

Baskin-Robbins: Sign up for Baskin-Robin's app for the first time and you'll get served a free regular-sized scoop, which is usually the case at anytime of the year. You can also order Baskin-Robbins delivery through DoorDash to get free delivery on any order of $10 or more.

Carvel: Carvel is offering buy one, get one free on any size cup or cone.

Continue reading below

Cold Stone Creamery: Join the Cold Stone rewards program by July 20 to receive buy one, get one free on any creation of your choice.

Dippin’ Dots: Dippin’ Dots will be giving away a free mini cup during a two-hour window. Check with your local Dippin’ Dots to find out more information.

Godiva: Godiva will offer a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal on soft serve and parfaits.

Johnny Rockets: Receive a free milkshake with the purchase of any entree.

MOSI/ Blue Bell: Included with admission on National Ice Cream Day, receive a serving of Blue Bell ice cream in the Grand Lobby from noon to 2 p.m.

PetSmart: Visit any PetSmart with PetsHotel facilities on July 20 or July 21 to receive a free, four ounce, ‘dog-safe’ ice cream.

Snobachi: The Ybor City shop will offer one free small sized with one toping Snoroll per person.

The Cake Girl: Join The Cake Girl to receive buy one, get one free ice cream sundaes and scoops of ice cream.

Yogurtland: Join Yogurtland to receive buy one, get one free from 1 pm to 6 pm.