Hurricane Dorian-themed cakes from Publix prompt mixed reviews from shoppers fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/hurricane-dorian-themed-cakes-from-publix-prompt-mixed-reviews-from-shoppers" data-title="Hurricane Dorian-themed cakes from Publix prompt mixed reviews from shoppers" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/hurricane-dorian-themed-cakes-from-publix-prompt-mixed-reviews-from-shoppers" addthis:title="Hurricane Dorian-themed cakes from Publix prompt mixed reviews from shoppers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426587941.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426587941");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426587941-426587916"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Jessica Sullivan (left), and Jessica Gouin&nbsp;(right)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Jessica Sullivan (left), and Jessica Gouin (right)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426587941-426587916" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/publix%20hurricane%20cakes_1567312457536.jpg_7629237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 01 2019 12:35AM EDT
Updated Sep 01 2019 02:13PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - As Hurricane Dorian loomed closer to Florida's east coast, some Publix cake decorators decided to lighten the mood with hurricane-themed cakes — and the responses are mixed. (FOX 13)</strong> - As Hurricane Dorian loomed closer to Florida’s east coast, some Publix cake decorators decided to lighten the mood with hurricane-themed cakes — and the responses are mixed.</p><p>A Dorian-themed cookie cake <a href="http://facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay/photos/a.368491078524/10156930278288525/?type=3&theater" target="_blank">first went viral on Wednesday</a>, showing an outline of Florida with the hurricane's cone approaching the state.</p><p>Jessica Gouin, a Publix cake decorator, said she was with a co-worker when she made the decision to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay/photos/a.368491078524/10156931370118525/?type=3&theater" target="_blank">create a different hurricane cake design</a> with the words "Go Away" scrawled on the side.</p><p>"I just started doing them just for fun, and they took off!" Gouin told FOX 13.</p><p>She said she wanted to bring a smile to customers' faces during what is otherwise a stressful time as people scramble to buy supplies for an impending storm.</p> <div id='continue-text-426587941' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426587941' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426587941' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426587941', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426587941'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>However, not everyone was happy with the themed cakes.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/Publix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Publix</a> bad look, guys. We need to move away from hurricane parties, toward go-bag-water-flashlights-and-shutters checklists. <a href="https://t.co/G18JEv7Ka2">https://t.co/G18JEv7Ka2</a></p>— ~ Feral Church Lady in Pearls ~ (@bravegirl01) <a href="https://twitter.com/bravegirl01/status/1167028043145105408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"Bad look, guys," one person tweeted to Publix. "We need to move away from hurricane parties, toward go-bag-water-flashlights-and-shutters checklists."</p><p>Publix apologized to the user in a tweeted response: "We let you down. Individual locations did make some of the hurricane cakes you've seen and I will personally share your feedback with our bakery leadership team."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">we let you down. Individual locations did make some of the hurricane cakes you’ve seen and I will personally share your feedback on this cake design with our bakery leadership team. As we feel the impact of Hurricane Dorian, please know we are in this together. Thank you for</p>— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) <a href="https://twitter.com/PublixHelps/status/1167055800780677125?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Another person wrote, "When standing in a long line of elderly couples - obviously out in a panic getting hurricane supplies... is it really in good humor selling $9.00 cookies depicting the devastation that may really lie ahead???"</p><p>The supermarket chain responded, "It is never our goal to offend anyone with the products we offer and I apologize that we let you down." </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hi, thank you for your feedback on the cakes. It is never our goal to offend anyone with the products we offer and I apologize that we let you down. Individual locations did make some of the hurricane cakes you’ve seen and I will personally share your feedback on this cake design</p>— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) <a href="https://twitter.com/PublixHelps/status/1167145453592485888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>However, not everyone agreed with the complaints.</p><p>"We all need to lighten the mood with all the stressing out that we are going through and what better than a sweet cookie cake," <a href="https://twitter.com/cuqinV/status/1167554631247044609" target="_blank">one person said</a>.</p><p>"Chill - a little humor helps in times of crisis," <a href="https://twitter.com/Kellyring/status/1168008689669697536" target="_blank">another user said</a>. "Not everything is a trigger."</p><p>"Please stop. I am born and raised right here in Florida, still am actually, and I did not find this offensive what so ever," yet another person replied.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Please stop. I am born and raised here in Florida, still am actually, and I did not find this offensive what so ever. In matter of fact I want it THANK <a href="https://twitter.com/Publix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@publix</a> for making any situation better! 