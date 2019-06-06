< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Michelin, GM rolling out puncture-proof airless tire 06 2019 04:28PM TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - They're re-inventing the wheel -- literally.</p><p>Michelin and General Motors have partnered up to create a new "airless" wheel that would replace traditional car tires.</p><p>The <a href="https://michelinmedia.com/michelin-uptis/" target="_blank">Uptis Prototype</a>, or "Unique Puncture-proof Tire System," is meant to eliminate the risk of blowouts and flat tires.</p><p>The new tire has "spokes" in the middle and no sides, and the two companies say it will require "near-zero levels of maintenance."</p><p>According to GM, the new kind of tire is also better for the environment, since it uses fewer raw materials.</p> <div id='continue-text-411208969' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411208969' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411208969' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411208969', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/consumer', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411208969'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The company said the Uptis tire would also reduce the number of punctured or damaged tires that are thrown away before reaching the end of their life cycle.</p><p>Michelin said that 200 million tires are thrown out each year because of damage and irregular wear caused by improper tire pressure.</p><p>GM will <a href="https://media.gm.com/media/us/en/gm/home.detail.html/content/Pages/news/us/en/2019/jun/0604-michelin.html" target="_blank">begin testing the Uptis tires</a> on public roads later in 2019 on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles in Michigan. More Consumer Stories

RVs for every budget at Florida State Fairgrounds show data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. RVs for every budget at Florida State Fairgrounds show
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 04:43PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 05:08PM EDT

If you're planning a summer vacation and always wanted to hit the road in an RV, you might want to check out the RV Super Show.

RV vacations can offer a traveling experience you just can't get on a plane or in a car, but is it cost-effective? FOX 13 News Consumer Reporter Sorboni Banerjee checked out the best ways to shop, within your budget, at the show.

Options are almost endless: From pull-behind camper trailers to all-inclusive homes-on-wheels. Many cost between $10,000, all the way up to $300,000, but the show also features new and upcoming models on either end of that price range.

6 Bay Area facilities on leaked list of troubled nursing homes
By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 05 2019 11:22PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 09:25AM EDT

According to the federal government, six Bay Area nursing homes have a "persistent record of poor care."

The "secret" list, compiled by the federal government, contains more than 400 U.S. nursing homes and was leaked this week by Pennsylvania U.S. senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey. They say people seeking care for their loved one deserve to know.

A Daytona Beach nursing home made the list of 400 after allegedly failing to clean blood sugar measuring devices between testing different patients, risking infection.

National Doughnut Day: Here's where to snag sweet deals and free treats
By Hyeji Suh
Posted Jun 04 2019 08:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:55PM EDT

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 7, and what better way to celebrate than with free doughnuts and sweet deals?

Officially established in 1938, National Doughnut Day started out as a fundraiser by the Chicago branch of the Salvation Army during the Great Depression. It served to further commemorate "Doughnut Lassies" who were women who provided baked goods to soldiers in France during the First World War.

To keep the spirit of giving alive, many doughnut shops choose to celebrate this national day with free doughnuts. Louisiana coroner says woman died of THC overdose Lakeland PD investigating possible violation of pursuit policy after deadly crash Most Recent

Louisiana coroner says woman died of THC overdose https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/WEED%20THUMB_1559849275007.jpg_7360189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/WEED%20THUMB_1559849275007.jpg_7360189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/WEED%20THUMB_1559849275007.jpg_7360189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Baggies&#x20;of&#x20;marijuana&#x20;ready&#x20;for&#x20;distribution&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Patients&#x20;Cooperative&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;medical&#x20;cannabis&#x20;cooperative&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;July&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2002&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Louisiana coroner says woman died of THC overdose</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/state-of-florida-needs-help-returning-unclaimed-military-medals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/1047144_1559857251359_7360936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/1047144_1559857251359_7360936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/1047144_1559857251359_7360936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/1047144_1559857251359_7360936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/1047144_1559857251359_7360936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Purple&#x20;Heart&#x2c;&#x20;American&#x20;Campaign&#x20;Medal&#x2c;&#x20;European-African-Middle&#x20;Eastern&#x20;Campaign&#x20;Medal&#x2c;&#x20;World&#x20;War&#x20;II&#x20;Victory&#x20;Medal&#x2c;&#x20;American&#x20;Defense&#x20;Service&#x20;Medal&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Army&#x20;Good&#x20;Conduct&#x20;Medal&#x2e;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;1st&#x20;Class&#x20;Anthony&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Taylor&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State of Florida needs help returning unclaimed military medals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-photographed-apparently-dumping-dogs-cat-in-ruskin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/dumped%20animals_1559856918389.jpg_7360845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/dumped%20animals_1559856918389.jpg_7360845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/dumped%20animals_1559856918389.jpg_7360845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/dumped%20animals_1559856918389.jpg_7360845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/dumped%20animals_1559856918389.jpg_7360845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman photographed apparently dumping dogs, cat in Ruskin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/rvs-for-every-budget-at-florida-state-fairgrounds-show" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/V-FLORIDA%20RV%20SHOW_WTVT5d6c_146.mxf.00_00_30_16.Still002_1559855314868.jpg_7360650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>RVs for every budget at Florida State Fairgrounds show</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lakeland-pd-investigating-possible-violation-of-pursuit-policy-after-deadly-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/05E8061C94CF49C794FD4071837E4D74_1559856268483_7360816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/05E8061C94CF49C794FD4071837E4D74_1559856268483_7360816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/05E8061C94CF49C794FD4071837E4D74_1559856268483_7360816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/05E8061C94CF49C794FD4071837E4D74_1559856268483_7360816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/05E8061C94CF49C794FD4071837E4D74_1559856268483_7360816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lakeland PD investigating possible violation of pursuit policy after deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More 