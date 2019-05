- More and more people are satisfying that burger craving without the beef. So-called 'fake' burgers are gaining traction in restaurants and at home.

Publix Chef Jim Hendry cooks up a popular at-home brand called The Beyond Burger. It's a plant-based burger made primarily of pea proteins.

The Beyond Burger

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4 Beyond Burger patties (2 packages)

4 slices vegan cheddar cheese slices

4 pretzel buns

½ cup Veganaise

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 avocado, sliced

8 slices vegan bacon strips

Broccoli sprouts, baby arugula and sliced tomato for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook Beyond Burger according to package instructions. 2-3 minutes before patty is finished cooking add a slice of vegan cheddar cheese and allow it to melt.

In a bowl, combine veganaise and sriracha. Set aside

Toast buns for 2-3 minutes. Spread sriracha mayo on buns and top with beyond burger patty followed by avocado, bacon and sprouts. Serve with arugula and tomato slice. Enjoy!



Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger Aioli

Serves 4



INGREDIENTS

2 seedless cucumbers, thinly sliced

1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, smashed

1 Thai or serrano chile, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon finely chopped basil

1½ pounds sushi-quality tuna

1½ tablespoons vegetable oil

1½ teaspoons Asian sesame oil

4 hamburger buns

Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped dry-roasted peanuts



INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium bowl, toss the cucumbers, onion, vinegar, 1 tablespoon of the sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt. Season with pepper and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature.

In a mortar or medium bowl, using the back of a spoon, mash the ginger with the garlic, chile and remaining 1 teaspoon of sugar to a paste. Stir in the fish sauce, cilantro and basil. On a clean cutting board, thinly slice the tuna. Stack the slices and cut into thin matchsticks. Cut the matchsticks into rough cubes, then chop until the pieces are roughly 1/8 inch. Add the tuna to the ginger paste and stir until evenly combined.

Using lightly moistened hands, shape the tuna mixture into 4 patties about 1 inch thick. Set them on a large plate lined with plastic wrap. Refrigerate the tuna burgers for 20 minutes.

Heat grill or grill pan on high heat.

In a small bowl, combine the vegetable oil with the sesame oil. Lightly brush the burgers and the cut sides of the buns with oil. When grill is hot, brush the grate with oil. Grill the burgers for 6 minutes, turning once, for medium rare. Move the burgers away from the heat and grill the cut sides of the buns until toasted, 1 minute.

Drain the cucumber salad. Spread the Ginger aioli on the cut sides of the buns and set the tuna burgers on the bottoms. Top with the cucumber salad and peanuts. Cover the burgers with the buns and serve.

Ginger Aioli

Makes 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons finely chopped scallion greens

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds or toasted sesame seeds

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Freshly ground pepper



INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients.



Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

Marinade:

4 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

2 cloves of garlic minced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Burger:

6 large portobello mushroom caps

Salt and pepper to taste

6 slices smoked provolone cheese

6 ciabatta rolls

½ cup sundried tomato pesto

1 head Bibb lettuce

4 slices roasted peppers

INSTRUCTIONS

Begin by mixing together marinade ingredients into a small bowl.

Place the mushroom caps cap side down in a 9x13 baking dish and pour the marinade over the top. Let the mushrooms soak in the marinade for about 30 minutes, occasionally brushing the tops of the mushrooms. Remove mushrooms from marinade and season with salt and pepper.

Grill mushrooms for 5-7 minutes per side beginning with cap side down. Continue to brush the mushrooms with the marinade while they are cooking. Top with roasted pepper and cheese for the last few minutes.

Serve on Ciabatta rolls with pesto and Bibb lettuce.