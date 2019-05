- There is a kitty all-inclusive resort in Sarasota -- kind of.

Cat Depot is a non-profit shelter that describes itself as a "free-roaming cat rescue, adoption and education" center. Some of the feline residents are too young to be adopted, but there are plenty that are.

These cats live the good life. They have a cat-friendly TV and plenty of space to stroll through. It's much more than an adoption center. It's a resource center. There is even yoga classes with cats.

All the proceeds purchased from the gift shop at this shelter will be used to feed the cat and kittens.

LINK: For more information on Cat Depot, head over to their website.

Continue reading below