- Forget everything you think you know about origami.

"Above the Fold" is a larger-than-life exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in downtown St. Petersburg. It features origami from artists all over the world.

According to the MFA website, "Origami ("paper folding"), has evolved from a Japanese craft and ceremonial tradition into a highly expressive, global art form that even has scientific applications. Today, artists from all over the world are folding paper into increasingly elaborate and provocative sculptural works, while scientists and mathematicians are using origami to help unlock the mysteries of the universe."

The exhibit will be at the museum from June 22 to September 29.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Museum of Fine Arts' website.

Continue reading below