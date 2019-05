- There’s a new eatery in downtown Tampa that promises to take you back in time.

It’s called GenX Tavern, and this place pays tribute to everything from the 80s and 90s, the era that Generation X grew up in. It’s the generation that comes after the Baby Boomers.

If you're in your 40s, your nostalgia level will hit the roof inside this restaurant.

From décor to the menu, there are reminders of yesteryear everywhere. There are references around every corner, including a chandelier made out of floppy discs and a Ferris Bueller painting. The menu is also a nod to the decades. There are Dunkaroos and a cocktail inspired by the kids drink “Tang.”

The owner said the restaurant since its opening, even the millennials are enjoying the atmosphere.

Continue reading below

“I think everybody – no matter their generation – looks up on those two decades really favorably,” explained Dave Burton, the owner. “So I thought, ‘How fun would it be to dedicate a concept entirely to those two decades?”

LINK: For more information, head over to the Genx Tavern website.

Related VideoView Larger

GenX Tavern

103 East Jackson Street

Tampa, Florida 33602

813-694-7001