- There is a new exhibit at the University of South Florida that is all about distorting reality.

In order to visit the USF Contemporary Art Museum, you will have to head to the school's Tampa campus. A new exhibit just opened here called, "The Return of the Real."

It's a two-person exhibition featuring the work of New York-based sculptor Robert Lazzarini and Los Angeles-based artist Rodrigo Valenzuela. These two artists are distinctly committed to re-presentation as a mode of visual experimentation and reasoning. Though both artists rearrange, reconstruct, and ultimately distort reality, they do so ultimately to arrive at objects and images that undermine their own truth telling.

It's an interesting exhibit that sets out to make you think.

