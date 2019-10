- There is a new restaurant in town that focuses on seafood and sushi.

Beachwood Seafood Kitchen recently opened up in Oldsmar. Here's how the menu is described on their website:

"Our easily approachable menu offers a variety of classic and modern seafood dishes, globally influenced Sushi and a selection of land-based produce and proteins prepared with only fresh and seasonal ingredients. Beachwood hopes to educate by creating a healthy option that is incredibly tasty, super fun allowing our guests to feel good about their choice in seafood options."

The decor and ambiance make it a beautiful looking place.

LINK: Learn more by heading over to Beachwood Seafood Kitchen's website.

