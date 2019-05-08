< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405672762" data-article-version="1.0">Polk Museum of Art promotes inspirational art experiences</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Polk Museum of Art promotes inspirational art experiences&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> 08 2019 12:55PM <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charley-s-world/polk-museum-of-art-promotes-inspirational-art-experiences">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405672762"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:55PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p>
</div> b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405672762" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Polk Museum of Art has been around for over 50 years.</p><p>It’s the largest and only nationally-accredited visual arts organization in Polk County. It’s located at Florida Southern College. This museum is home to several galleries, allowing them to host several traveling exhibits at once, while also showcasing an extensive permanent collection.</p><p>The museum is a private, not-for-profit academic fine art museum dedicated to promoting inspirational and engaging arts experiences for all. It is one of the Top 10 art museums in the State of Florida, an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and the only art museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums serving the residents of Polk County.</p><p>Best of all, it’s free. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Charley's World" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401483" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Charley's World Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/sarasota-trading-company-offers-unique-finds" title="Sarasota Trading Company offers unique finds" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Charley_s_World__Sarasota_Trading_Compan_3_7229751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Charley_s_World__Sarasota_Trading_Compan_3_7229751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Charley_s_World__Sarasota_Trading_Compan_3_7229751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Charley_s_World__Sarasota_Trading_Compan_3_7229751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Charley_s_World__Sarasota_Trading_Compan_3_7229751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sarasota Trading Company is packed with beautiful furniture, fine art, and all sorts of unique antique finds. They are getting ready for a big auction later in the month, and also offer free appraisals—a la Antiques Roadshow—on a regular basis." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota Trading Company offers unique finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This antique shop in Sarasota is worth the trip.</p><p>Sarasota Trading Company is packed with beautiful furniture, fine art, and all sorts of unique antique finds. They are getting ready for a big auction later in the month, and also offer free appraisals—a la Antiques Roadshow—on a regular basis.</p><p>For more information, head over to the Sarasota Trading Company website . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/the-original-armature-works-has-actually-powered-tampa-bay-for-a-century" title="The original Armature Works has actually powered Tampa Bay for a century" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Charley_s_World__The_original_Armature_W_2_7224138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Charley_s_World__The_original_Armature_W_2_7224138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Charley_s_World__The_original_Armature_W_2_7224138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Charley_s_World__The_original_Armature_W_2_7224138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Charley_s_World__The_original_Armature_W_2_7224138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Before the food hall known as Armature Works along the Riverwalk opened, there was a company that originated with the same name, and it has been around for nearly a century." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The original Armature Works has actually powered Tampa Bay for a century</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Before the food hall known as Armature Works along the Riverwalk opened, there was a company that originated with the same name, and it has been around for nearly a century.</p><p>Tampa Armature Works -- or TAW -- are full of power experts, and Tampa Bay has benefitted from their work whether we knew it or not. They work with all the major power companies. They create power controllers used for the rides at theme parks, and they have a lot of military contracts.</p><p>It all started in 1921 with a large motor repair, and is still owned and operated by the same family. TAW is described as “the premier Sales, Service, and Predictive Maintenance provider for electric motors, generators, transformers, pumps, drives, metal-clad switchgear, metal-enclosed switchgear, and all rotating apparatus. If it spins, turns, or rotates, chances are we can repair it, rewind it, or rebuild it better than anyone else.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/clearwater-beach-hosting-10th-annual-taste-fest" title="Clearwater Beach hosting 10th annual Taste Fest" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Charley_s_World__Clearwater_Beach_Taste__2_7216242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Charley_s_World__Clearwater_Beach_Taste__2_7216242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Charley_s_World__Clearwater_Beach_Taste__2_7216242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Charley_s_World__Clearwater_Beach_Taste__2_7216242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Charley_s_World__Clearwater_Beach_Taste__2_7216242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clearwater Beach is getting ready for its 10th annual Taste Fest." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater Beach hosting 10th annual Taste Fest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 12:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clearwater Beach is getting ready for its 10th annual Taste Fest.</p><p>It starts Friday evening at Pier 60 Park from 6 p.m. to 9 pm. 