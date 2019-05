- The Polk Museum of Art has been around for over 50 years.

It’s the largest and only nationally-accredited visual arts organization in Polk County. It’s located at Florida Southern College. This museum is home to several galleries, allowing them to host several traveling exhibits at once, while also showcasing an extensive permanent collection.

The museum is a private, not-for-profit academic fine art museum dedicated to promoting inspirational and engaging arts experiences for all. It is one of the Top 10 art museums in the State of Florida, an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and the only art museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums serving the residents of Polk County.

Best of all, it’s free. For more information, head over to the Polk Museum of Art’s website.

Polk Museum of Art

800 East Palmetto Street

Lakeland, Florida 33801

(863) 688-7743

