- There is a Pinellas Park business that is all about the wild, wild, West -- and it has been around for years.

Spencer's Western World opened in Pinellas County in 1963. They have definitely seen the ebb and flow of cowboy fashion -- and they say it's making another comeback. They carry it all: jeans, big belt buckles, plaid shirts, and -- of course -- cowboy hats and boots galore.

Spencer's is helping outfit people for the upcoming "Denim & Dreams" benefit concert happening at the Waterin' Trough this Saturday in Largo. The concert, featuring singer Brandon Ray, is a fundraiser for The Florida Dream Center. The Dream Center delivers more than 80,000 pounds of food each month to Pinellas residents in need, as well as offers job skills training and other community support.

LINK: For tickets and more information on the event happening this Saturday night, go to BrandonRay.EventBrite.com.

