Tampa Bay Lightning is giving a decades-old hockey rink a facelift By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 10 2019 12:30PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 12:53PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 12:54PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - The hockey rink on Florida Avenue is all about street hockey, and has been around for a long time -- but has seen better days. It's in need of refurbishing -- and the Tampa Bay Lightning is here to help. </p><p>Last season, the team won the President's Trophy for having the best record during the regular season, and that came with a $100,000 prize. The team's owner, Jeff Vinik, wanted to use that to give back to the community. </p><p>On Tuesday, throughout 40 different locations, each player and staff member is helping the community with that money through, what they call, "Random Strikes of Kindness." One of those good deeds include renovating the outdoor hockey rink, which has been around since 1999, and controlled by the Tampa Housing Authority.</p><p>"We're just following the footsteps of our amazing owner and his family. Since day one, when he took over as owner of this team, he made it one of his top priorities to give back to the community," Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steve Stamkos explained to FOX 13. It's been a long off-season," Stamkos said. 