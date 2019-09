- The hockey rink on Florida Avenue is all about street hockey, and has been around for a long time -- but has seen better days. It's in need of refurbishing -- and the Tampa Bay Lightning is here to help.

Last season, the team won the President's Trophy for having the best record during the regular season, and that came with a $100,000 prize. The team's owner, Jeff Vinik, wanted to use that to give back to the community.

On Tuesday, throughout 40 different locations, each player and staff member is helping the community with that money through, what they call, "Random Strikes of Kindness." One of those good deeds include renovating the outdoor hockey rink, which has been around since 1999, and controlled by the Tampa Housing Authority.

"We're just following the footsteps of our amazing owner and his family. Since day one, when he took over as owner of this team, he made it one of his top priorities to give back to the community," Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steve Stamkos explained to FOX 13. "He makes it easy for us as players to give back to this community."

There will be another 10 rinks that will be built around Tampa Bay.

"I think it's a great way for kids to play sports without having to go on the ice," said Nikita Kucherov, right wing for the team.

Preseason games for the Tampa Bay Lightning begin this month, while the regular season kicks off in October.

"We're excited. It's been a long off-season," Stamkos said. "We are a motivated group this year."