- A South Tampa shop focused on olive oils and vinegars has opened a second location.

Joe and Son's Olive Oils now has a Carrollwood store. This is a second location for the family business that started in S. Tampa at 3204 W. Bay to Bay Boulevard. This new location is at 11616 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

You can choose from more than 50 different varieties of on tap ultra-premium certified extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars, including single varietal extra virgin olive oils, infused and fused olive oils, seed and nut oils, and infused aged balsamic vinegars.

LINK: For more information, head over to Joe and Son's Olive Oils' website.



