- Rowing is a growing sport that offers great exercise, teamwork and a chance to get on the water. The City of Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Department is doing their part to help the sport continue to grow, rolling out rowing summer camp classes.

Rowing camp offers kids a way to have outdoor fun, while learning important teamwork skills. In rowing, everyone is expected to paddle uniformly, making communication key.

“There aren’t any stars. Even if you have one strong individual, you need all nine to make it work,” said Mike, a park and recreation department employee.

The camp is centered at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, giving the rowers a view of downtown Tampa while they are on the water. Campers do not need any experience.

In the first summer offered, the rowing camp sold out, giving a new experience to over 120 campers.

This is more proof that sport is evolving. There are over 60 high school rowing teams in the state, increasing almost every year.

“We have five high schools that train just out of here, separate to our community rowing program,” said Mike.

While the summer camp is sold out, they are offering a follow-up for both adults and kids in early August. They also will be offering community middle school and high school community rowing starting in the fall.

For more information visit here or call 813-274-7453.