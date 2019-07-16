< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa is expanding popular new rowing camp By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:30AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:54AM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Rowing is a growing sport that offers great exercise, teamwork and a chance to get on the water. The City of Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Department is doing their part to help the sport continue to grow, rolling out rowing summer camp classes. </p><p>Rowing camp offers kids a way to have outdoor fun, while learning important teamwork skills. In rowing, everyone is expected to paddle uniformly, making communication key. </p><p>“There aren’t any stars. Even if you have one strong individual, you need all nine to make it work,” said Mike, a park and recreation department employee.</p><p>The camp is centered at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, giving the rowers a view of downtown Tampa while they are on the water. Campers do not need any experience. </p><p>In the first summer offered, the rowing camp sold out, giving a new experience to over 120 campers. </p> <div id='continue-text-418416917' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418416917' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418416917' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418416917', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/charley_s_world', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/charley_s_world', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/charley_s_world', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/charley_s_world', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/charley_s_world', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418416917'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>This is more proof that sport is evolving. There are over 60 high school rowing teams in the state, increasing almost every year. </p><p>“We have five high schools that train just out of here, separate to our community rowing program,” said Mike. </p><p>While the summer camp is sold out, they are offering a follow-up for both adults and kids in early August. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'The home team': Rollin' Oats Market and Cafe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was in 1994 when Rollin’ Oats Market and Cafe made a commitment to the Tampa Bay area that they continue to honor today. </p><p>“Even I thought I was crazy, but we just wanted to open an operation that sold clean food and at a good price,” said founder Bert Swain. Twenty-five years later, and that "operation" is still thriving. </p><p>Rollin’ Oats is celebrating their 25th anniversary on Saturday, July 27 with live music, giveaways, and barbecue all at the original St. Pete location. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/express-yourself-learn-and-advance-your-skills-in-the-fine-arts" title="Express yourself: Learn and advance your skills in the fine arts" data-articleId="417257833" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charley_s_World__Dunedin_Fine_Art_Center_2_7498665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charley_s_World__Dunedin_Fine_Art_Center_2_7498665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charley_s_World__Dunedin_Fine_Art_Center_2_7498665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charley_s_World__Dunedin_Fine_Art_Center_2_7498665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charley_s_World__Dunedin_Fine_Art_Center_2_7498665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Dunedin Fine Art Center is offering a new experience to their broad range of classes, exhibits and camps. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Express yourself: Learn and advance your skills in the fine arts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dunedin Fine Art Center is offering a new experience to their broad range of classes, exhibits and camps. They recently finished construction on a new kitchen classroom that will host one of a kind classes in the culinary arts. </p><p>“Students do all the work and then afterwards, you sit down and a have nice meal. So it’s very similar to going out to dinner but you’re actually engaged, you’re doing something, having fun,” said instructor Chef Craig Tinling. </p><p>Culinary arts is just one of the genres of classes the Dunedin Fine Art Center offers. Other classes include but are not limited to printing, painting and photography. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/the-restaurant-that-has-a-little-bit-of-everything-" title="The 'Kitchen and Bar' restaurant that has 'a little bit of everything'" data-articleId="417093100" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__1_7495505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__1_7495505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__1_7495505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__1_7495505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__1_7495505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The brother of the owner of the old Green Springs Bistro has decided to re-open the doors, but with a new name and concept." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The 'Kitchen and Bar' restaurant that has 'a little bit of everything'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The brother of the owner of the old Green Springs Bistro in Safety Harbor has decided to re-open the doors, but with a new name and concept. </p><p>Executive Chef Jason Rodis has kept some old favorites while introducing new flavors to The Kitchen and Bar. </p><p>The Kitchen and Bar at Safety Harbor is located at 156 N 4th Ave. and features small plates, dinners, desserts, a full liquor bar and a new outdoor pavilion perfect that is perfect for relaxing. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var 