- Few musicians have had the same lasting impact on the world as the Beatles. Decades after they stopped making music, the Beatles' music and ideals still live on. Dunedin is lucky enough to be home to a piece of the Beatles history, the Penny Lane, Beatles Museum.

Located upstairs at 730 Broadway Street, the museum features autographs, artwork, items owned by the musicians, and even hair samples.

Everything in the museum is owned by Dunedin resident Dr. Robert Entel. He has collected Beatles memorabilia for over 40 years and decided it was time to share his collection.

“He thought it was time to do something for Dunedin, and it’s really brought a lot of people,” a museum spokesperson explained.

The 650 square-foot museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It is free.

The Penny Lane, Beatles Museum captures many moments in Beatles history, leaving many visitors reminiscing on their memory of the band.

“People are always pointing different things out, everybody comes in with some sort of memory.”