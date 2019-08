- They may sell small donuts, but their passion for the industry is unmatched.

Simply Done Donuts is expanding, and the creative Georgia-based doughnut shop is coming to Tampa.

Owners Karissa and Joey started their adventure with a doughnut food truck in Atlanta. It became so popular; they decided to open up an actual store in Duluth, Georgia.

Joey is a Tampa native and his mother wanted to run a donut food truck in Tampa. It came to time to expand and the couple decided to not only bring a food truck to Tampa, but a store as well.

While Karissa and Joey are in Tampa currenly preparing their new store, they will soon travel back to Georgia and leave mom in charge of the Tampa location.

They specialize in small donuts, with flavors like s'mores, churro, apple pie and the "Elvis," which is topped with bacon, banana and peanut butter.

While the shop is full of unique donut options, they said the secret is in the dough.

"You'll find that even our plain donut has flavor to it, it has hints of citrus and vanilla. So, we always encourage people to try our plain Jane because it is different from most," said Karissa.

Simply Done Donuts is a lot more than donuts though. They offer a donut sundae and a donut milkshake that has three plain donuts blended in the milkshake, with an additional donut on the top.

The Tampa store is located at 2109 S Dale Mabry Hwy, for more information visit here.