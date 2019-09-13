< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Odd Job' the therapy dog provides comfort, friendship at Dover school

DOVER, Fla. fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='Odd Job' the therapy dog provides comfort, friendship at Dover school&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/-odd-job-the-therapy-dog-provides-comfort-friendship-at-dover-school" data-title="'Odd Job' the therapy dog provides comfort, friendship at Dover school" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/-odd-job-the-therapy-dog-provides-comfort-friendship-at-dover-school" addthis:title="'Odd Job' the therapy dog provides comfort, friendship at Dover school"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428645939.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header 13 2019 12:23PM By Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News

Posted Sep 13 2019 07:56AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 12:23PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 12:25PM EDT a="/virtual/good-day/hometown-heroes/-odd-job-the-therapy-dog-provides-comfort-friendship-at-dover-school";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jen\x20Epstein\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428645939" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DOVER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - There's a special new teacher at Nelson Elementary School in Dover -- and his name is Odd Job.</p><p>He's not the sharp-dressed villain in James Bond's "Goldfinger." Odd Job is a good boy, and a therapy dog. </p><p>"All the kids yell his name. Teachers love seeing him. When they see him, they'll stop and pet him," said physical education teacher Leslie Wheeler. </p><p>His size may be intimidating, but Leslie says the lab-mix is a big softie.</p><p>"At first the (kids) were surprised because of his size," Leslie explained, "but once they got to know him, they enjoyed his company, and they just like being with him. He's calm, so it's good."</p> <div id='continue-text-428645939' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428645939' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428645939' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428645939', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428645939'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Odd Job has been tagging along with Leslie since he was a puppy, but the 7-year-old only recently received his therapy dog certification. Now, he's an official member of the staff.</p><p>"I like to share the wealth with him," said Leslie. </p><p>When he's not wagging his tail through the halls or showing off his tricks, Odd job is curled up in the guidance counselors office with the kids.</p><p>"He's such a good listener. He just sits right next to them, and they pet him while they're reading," said April Johnson, a guidance counselor. "It's definitely calming and relaxing."</p><p>Some kids read Odd Job their favorite book, while others prefer puppy kisses. But not every student gets one-on-one time with Odd Job. It's a reward only given students who meet their weekly goals. Like Spencer, a fifth-grader, who wrote a letter about her love for her furry friend. </p><p>"He helps me when I feel upset and knowing that if I do good I can see him," Spencer said. 