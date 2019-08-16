< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing By Jennifer Epstein, FOX 13 News 16 2019 01:02PM By Jennifer Epstein, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 16 2019 11:59AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 01:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 01:07PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing" addthis:title="Boxer says sport helps those with Parkinson's" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jennifer\x20Epstein\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424150914" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LARGO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It may look like an ordinary gym, but the men and women at Rock Steady Boxing in Largo are doing more than getting fit; they're improving their lives. </p><p>Every class begins with an introduction with each gym-goer announcing their boxing name. There's "Ray the Rock" and "The Boss", to name a few. And while their titles may be different, their reason for showing up is the same: slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease.</p><p>"I've seen some fighters that had wheelchairs and walkers when they first started and they don't need it anymore. It's tremendous," said Rock Steady boxer Jon Pawelkop.</p><p>Pawelkop has been coming to Rock Steady ever since he was diagnosed with the disease three years ago. He says the workouts are about much more than just punching a bag; the no-contact workout focuses on improving the skills people with Parkinson's suffer from most, like balance, speed and strength. </p><p>"I have bad days too, but exercise and boxing has helped keep those days far and apart," Pawelkop explained. </p> <div id='continue-text-424150914' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424150914' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424150914' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424150914', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/hometown_heroes', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424150914'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>And on those not-so-good days, he gets the motivation he needs from his fellow fighters and coaches. </p><p>"Parkinson's shouldn't be this death sentence where they get sent to a chair. They should be moving and active and living a really fulfilling life," said Rock Steady owner and coach Jordan Brannon. </p><p>Pawelkop is living proof of Rock Steady's success, and he's not shy about it either. In fact, he travels the country sharing his story to others battling the disease. </p><p>"I want to give them inspiration, not because I'm hero, but because I am one of them," he said. "I want to help them achieve what they want to achieve, so they can have a better life."</p><p>He just completed his mission of visiting Rock Steady gyms in all 50 states.</p><p>"Towards the end of my journey I didn't see states anymore. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Hometown Heroes" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401487" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Hometown Heroes Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/ymca-program-in-clearwater-helps-children-with-special-needs-gain-more-confidence" title="YMCA program in Clearwater helps children with special needs gain more confidence" data-articleId="423556030" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Summer break may be over but the lessons learned at YMCA’s Camp Coast will likely last a lifetime." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>YMCA program in Clearwater helps children with special needs gain more confidence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 11:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer break may be over but the lessons learned at YMCA's Camp Coast will likely last a lifetime.</p><p>For Karen Reed, her 8-year-old son, Liam, just finished his second summer session, and those memories will stay with both of them.</p><p>"It's a safe place for him to be who he is. They take excellent care of him, and he gets to do things that he would never get to do otherwise," explained Karen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/humane-society-of-pinellas-volunteer-known-as-the-cat-whisperer-gets-award" title="Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award" data-articleId="419099513" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It’s kitty city at the Humane Society of Pinellas County. Dozens of cats waiting for their forever home, and each one has their own story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's kitty city at the Humane Society of Pinellas County. Dozens of cats waiting for their forever home, and each one has their own story.</p><p>It's not all positive -- some were abused and neglected. </p><p>"All they need is a kind heart and someone to give them the patience," explained Devon Arcuri, spokesperson with the Humane Society of Pinellas County, "and they'll open up."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/decades-old-quilters-workshop-of-tampa-bay-has-donated-hundreds-of-quilts" title="Decades-old 'Quilters Workshop of Tampa Bay' has donated hundreds of quilts" data-articleId="404744101" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Hometown_Heroes__Quilters_Workshop_2_7216226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Hometown_Heroes__Quilters_Workshop_2_7216226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Hometown_Heroes__Quilters_Workshop_2_7216226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Hometown_Heroes__Quilters_Workshop_2_7216226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/Hometown_Heroes__Quilters_Workshop_2_7216226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It’s a labor of love for the ladies of the Quilters Workshop of Tampa Bay. The organization has been around since 1978. Annette Kosis is one of the founding members; she’s been quilting for more than five decades and has the materials to prove it" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decades-old 'Quilters Workshop of Tampa Bay' has donated hundreds of quilts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Festive fabrics, spools of thread and the soothing sounds of sewing machines; it is a quilter’s paradise inside the Bernina Sewing Center in Temple Terrace.</p><p>“We love to quilt. We would rather quilt than do about anything. We have signs in our house that say if you expect to eat here, you won’t because we don't cook, we quilt,” said Shirley Pope.</p><p>It’s a labor of love for the ladies of the Quilters Workshop of Tampa Bay. The organization has been around since 1978. Annette Kosis is one of the founding members; she’s been quilting for more than five decades and has the materials to prove it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/bbb-scammers-can-trick-smart-devices-into-having-you-call-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/BBB__Beware_asking_smart_device_for_phon_1_7605748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BBB__Beware_asking_smart_device_for_phon_1_20190821023638"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>BBB: Scammers can trick smart devices into having you call them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/video-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg_7605639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Cable snaps seconds before slingshot ride launches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/children-with-down-syndrome-thrive-in-friends-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Program_helps_kids_with_Down_syndrome_th_1_7605284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Program_helps_kids_with_Down_syndrome_th_1_20190820230237"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Children with Down syndrome thrive in F.R.I.E.N.D.S program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-students-return-to-teach-at-macdill-s-schoolhouse"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Former_students_return_to_teach_at_Tinke_1_7605404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Former_students_return_to_teach_at_Tinke_1_20190820223605"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former students return to teach at MacDill's schoolhouse</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 