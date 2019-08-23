< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chained for two months, young Kiwi the German Shepherd continues to heal Chained for two months, young Kiwi the German Shepherd continues to heal Aug 23 2019 10:01AM EDT 23 2019 10:01AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425234818_425250086_124393",video:"597797",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Hometown_Hero__Humane_Society_helps_Kiwi_1_7611852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Every%2520Friday%2520morning%252C%2520Captain%2520Dylan%2520Hubbard%2520of%2520Hubbard%2527s%2520Marina%2520joins%2520Good%2520Day%2520to%2520fill%2520viewers%2520in%2520on%2520his%2520fishing%2520forecast%2520as%2520we%2520head%2520into%2520the%2520weekend.%2520Here%2520is%2520his%2520fishing%2520report%2520for%2520August%252023%252C%25202019.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/23/Hometown_Hero__Humane_Society_helps_Kiwi_597797_1800.mp4?Expires=1661176844&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=cNVAz3DIQtjmnLjvmJhez3rIij0",eventLabel:"Hometown%20Hero%3A%20Humane%20Society%20helps%20Kiwi-425250086",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fhometown-heroes%2Fchained-for-two-months-young-kiwi-the-german-shepherd-continues-to-heal"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 23 2019 08:00AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 10:01AM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 11:55AM EDT Image Gallery 8 PHOTOS
Kiwi is pictured (left) during her treatment at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The image of her on the right shows her two weeks later with a bandage still around her neck. The image of her on the right shows her two weeks later with a bandage still around her neck. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/before%20and%20after%20kiwi_1566575427581.jpg_7612125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="before and after kiwi_1566575427581.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20on%20good%20day_1566575427524.jpg_7612124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kiwi on good day_1566575427524.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%206_1566561942986.jpg_7611478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kiwi recovery 6_1566561942986.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery_1566561952814.jpg_7611485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kiwi recovery_1566561952814.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%202_1566561952075.jpg_7611484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kiwi recovery 2_1566561952075.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%203_1566561950082.jpg_7611483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kiwi recovery 3_1566561950082.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%204_1566561945927.jpg_7611480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kiwi recovery 4_1566561945927.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%205_1566561943034.jpg_7611479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="kiwi recovery 5_1566561943034.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425234818-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/before%20and%20after%20kiwi_1566575427581.jpg_7612125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kiwi is pictured (left) during her treatment at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The image of her on the right shows her two weeks later with a bandage still around her neck." title="before and after kiwi_1566575427581.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Kiwi is pictured (left) during her treatment at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The image of her on the right shows her two weeks later with a bandage still around her neck.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20on%20good%20day_1566575427524.jpg_7612124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="kiwi on good day_1566575427524.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%206_1566561942986.jpg_7611478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 6_1566561942986.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery_1566561952814.jpg_7611485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery_1566561952814.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%202_1566561952075.jpg_7611484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 2_1566561952075.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%203_1566561950082.jpg_7611483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 3_1566561950082.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%204_1566561945927.jpg_7611480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 4_1566561945927.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show The image of her on the right shows her two weeks later with a bandage still around her neck." title="before and after kiwi_1566575427581.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20on%20good%20day_1566575427524.jpg_7612124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="kiwi on good day_1566575427524.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%206_1566561942986.jpg_7611478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 6_1566561942986.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery_1566561952814.jpg_7611485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery_1566561952814.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%202_1566561952075.jpg_7611484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 2_1566561952075.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%203_1566561950082.jpg_7611483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 3_1566561950082.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%204_1566561945927.jpg_7611480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 4_1566561945927.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kiwi%20recovery%205_1566561943034.jpg_7611479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay" title="kiwi recovery 5_1566561943034.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/chained-for-two-months-young-kiwi-the-german-shepherd-continues-to-heal" data-title="After abuse, Kiwi the German Shepherd is healing" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/chained-for-two-months-young-kiwi-the-german-shepherd-continues-to-heal" addthis:title="After abuse, Kiwi the German Shepherd is healing" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/hometown-heroes/chained-for-two-months-young-kiwi-the-german-shepherd-continues-to-heal";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jen\x20Epstein\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425234818" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A German Shepherd pup was chained up for so long that its collar had to be surgically removed. Weeks later, Kiwi, the six-month-old dog, has come a long way.</p><p>For two months, she was chained up outside. She was still a puppy, still growing, but her owner never adjusted the chain.</p><p>"As she grew, the chain obviously did not grow," said Danyelle Ho, director of operations with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. "It grew into her neck."</p><p>The owner brought the pup -- later named Kiwi by shelter staff -- to the Humane Society. Veterinarians also found plastic in her stomach, likely due to the previous owner tossing her bologna to eat while it was still in a plastic package.</p><p>"She was in a lot of pain," Ho explained during her visit with Kiwi on Good Day Tampa Bay. She still had a bandage around her neck, but, besides that, it was hard to tell there were hardships she had to overcome, considering she was full of energy, and could barely sit still. "The process to get here took a lot of money and time."</p><p>Kiwi has another six weeks of recovery. Her wounds have to be cleaned every day, and her bandages have to be changed regularly. The workout helps improve skills people with Parkinson's suffer from most, like balance, speed and strength." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It may look like an ordinary gym, but the men and women at Rock Steady Boxing in Largo are doing more than getting fit; they're improving their lives. </p><p>Every class begins with an introduction with each gym-goer announcing their boxing name. There's "Ray the Rock" and "The Boss", to name a few. And while their titles may be different, their reason for showing up is the same: slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease.</p><p>"I've seen some fighters that had wheelchairs and walkers when they first started and they don't need it anymore. It's tremendous," said Rock Steady boxer Jon Pawelkop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/ymca-program-in-clearwater-helps-children-with-special-needs-gain-more-confidence" title="YMCA program in Clearwater helps children with special needs gain more confidence" data-articleId="423556030" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hometown_Hero__YMCA___s_Camp_Coast_3_7589746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Summer break may be over but the lessons learned at YMCA’s Camp Coast will likely last a lifetime." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>YMCA program in Clearwater helps children with special needs gain more confidence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 11:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer break may be over but the lessons learned at YMCA's Camp Coast will likely last a lifetime.</p><p>For Karen Reed, her 8-year-old son, Liam, just finished his second summer session, and those memories will stay with both of them.</p><p>"It's a safe place for him to be who he is. They take excellent care of him, and he gets to do things that he would never get to do otherwise," explained Karen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/humane-society-of-pinellas-volunteer-known-as-the-cat-whisperer-gets-award" title="Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award" data-articleId="419099513" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hometown_Hero___Cat_Whisperer__0_7535106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It’s kitty city at the Humane Society of Pinellas County. Dozens of cats waiting for their forever home, and each one has their own story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's kitty city at the Humane Society of Pinellas County. Dozens of cats waiting for their forever home, and each one has their own story.</p><p>It's not all positive -- some were abused and neglected. </p><p>"All they need is a kind heart and someone to give them the patience," explained Devon Arcuri, spokesperson with the Humane Society of Pinellas County, "and they'll open up."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_20190824041649"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hillsborough County"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One adorably frazzled picture taken after a five-year-old girl’s first day back at school has gone massively viral on Facebook, though her mother is still mystified as to how the youngster got so messy in the first place. (Courtesy of Barrhead News)" title="LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy of Barrhead News_1566607301600.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The result of a lightning strike that hit the flagstick on the 7th hole at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, N.C. (Photo courtesy of Eagle Creek Golf Club)" title="LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Carolina golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/meadows-slam-richards-gem-carries-rays-past-orioles-7-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;adorably&#x20;frazzled&#x20;picture&#x20;taken&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;five-year-old&#x20;girl&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;first&#x20;day&#x20;back&#x20;at&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;gone&#x20;massively&#x20;viral&#x20;on&#x20;Facebook&#x2c;&#x20;though&#x20;her&#x20;mother&#x20;is&#x20;still&#x20;mystified&#x20;as&#x20;to&#x20;how&#x20;the&#x20;youngster&#x20;got&#x20;so&#x20;messy&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;place&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Barrhead&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;result&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;lightning&#x20;strike&#x20;that&#x20;hit&#x20;the&#x20;flagstick&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;the&#x20;7th&#x20;hole&#x20;at&#x20;Eagle&#x20;Creek&#x20;Golf&#x20;Club&#x20;in&#x20;Moyock&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Eagle&#x20;Creek&#x20;Golf&#x20;Club&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Carolina golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 