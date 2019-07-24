< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419954392" data-article-version="1.0">Lake Placid: The 'Caladium Capital of the World'</h1>
</header> 24 2019 07:26AM <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips/one-tank-trips-lake-placid-caladium-captial">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419954392"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:26AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p>
</div> type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/one-tank-trips/one-tank-trips-lake-placid-caladium-captial";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kimberly\x20Kuizon\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419954392" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE PLACID, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Around Lake Placid, there's a plant sprouting up. It's been catching the eye of those passing by for decades.</p><p>"The color. They love color," said Jason Holmes.</p><p>It’s the caladium capital of the World.</p><p>"A caladium is a tuber, some people call it a tuber or a bulb, which therefore sends up what you see here," explained Holmes, pointing to the familiar pink and green plant.</p><p>Jason Holmes and his wife Sandy started Florida Boys Caladiums. They just need dirt," he said. "We farm 35 varieties.”</p><p>Caladium-growing has been a part of Holmes' family for decades. They started with wholesale and moved into an online business.</p><p>"Since the mid ‘40s, my grandfather and grandmother came from Wachula and started a handful on the shores of Lake Huntley," he said.</p><p>It's the bulbs farmers go after. Thousands are sent out from Lake Placid to customers across the country.</p><p>Every year, the Caladiums in Lake Placid go on display. The town holds a Caladium festival on the last weekend in July.</p><p>"We estimate we bring in 20,000 visitors and they come from everywhere," said Eileen May, the executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce</p><p>May says visitors get to see how the plants are grown, from start to finish.</p><p>"There will be a grower on the bus with them. 