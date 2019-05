- Just in time for Mother’s Day, Vanessa created a breakfast-in-bed recipe that is fit for a queen -- or for FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who loves carrot cake.

Vanessa pieced together a carrot cake waffle recipe topped with a maple-cream cheese glaze and glazed pecans – a messy pile of deliciousness. Carrot cake is one of Dave’s favorite desserts, and since Vanessa revealed her recipe on his birthday, this recipe is also dedicated to him.

Get your waffle maker hot and ready. This recipe provides a serving size for four, so adjust accordingly. Here is what you need to make it:

INGREDIENTS:

Waffles

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. cardamom

1 tsp. ginger powder

1 tsp. salt

2/3 cups light vegetable oil

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 large eggs

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

2 cups shredded carrots

2 cups chopped pecans

Crushed ginger snaps, for garnish (optional)

Whipped cream or ice cream for topping (optional)

Maple-cream cheese glaze

2 cups maple syrup

8 oz. softened cream cheese

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. ginger paste

Glazed pecans

2 cups halved pecans

1/4 cup brown sugar

4 tsp. butter

4 tsp. light corn syrup

Pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

1) Start with your toppings. To make the glazed pecans: Add all ingredients (except the pecans) to a pan on medium heat and mix until the butter melts.

2) Add the pecans and stir to coat evenly. Cook for another few minutes until the glaze thickens and the pecans are slightly toasted.

3) Spread pecans on parchment paper to cool.

4) To make the maple-cream cheese glaze: Combine ingredients together and whisk.

5) Cook in a pot on medium heat until mixture starts to thicken.

6) You might need to strain the glaze to remove any cream cheese lumps or larger ginger fibers. Set aside.

7) Heat your waffle iron to medium heat and coat with a little non-cooking spray or vegetable oil.

8) Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, spices, salt in one mixing bowl. Whisk together.

9) Combine oil, milk, vanilla, and eggs in another mixing bowl. Whisk together.

10) Add the wet ingredient mix to the dry ingredient mix and combine thoroughly.

11) Fold in coconut, shredded carrots, and chopped pecans.

12) Fill waffle iron and cook for around 5 minutes until golden brown and cooked all the way through (or until your iron indicates done-ness).

13) Top waffle with whipped cream (or ice cream), glazed pecans, crushed ginger snaps, and maple-cream cheese glaze.