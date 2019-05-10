< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Getting appendix removed increases risk of Parkinson's, study finds

By Kaylie Piecuch, FOX News

Posted May 10 2019 10:49AM EDT
Updated May 10 2019 11:13AM EDT Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-406108770").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-406108770").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406108770" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Patients who have had their appendix removed are three times more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease than those who have not, according to a new study.</p><p>After analyzing over 62 million patient records, in the largest observational study on Parkinson’s and appendectomies, a team of gastroenterologists at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were able to uncover what many other medical professionals had not.</p><p>“Recent research into the cause of Parkinson’s has centered around alpha-synuclein, a protein found in the gastrointestinal tract early in the onset of Parkinson’s,” Dr. Mohammed Sheriff, lead author on the project, <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-05/ddw-ara050619.php">stated in a press release</a>. “This is why scientists around the world have been looking into the gastrointestinal tract, including the appendix, for evidence about the development of Parkinson’s.”</p><p>The team of doctors found that from a national database of over 62 million Americans, out of the 488,190 patients who had undergone appendectomies, over 0.9 percent went on to develop Parkinson’s. Previous research has been inconsistent and resulted in contradicting conclusions from their peers. For example, in Europe, a study found that those who had their appendix removed earlier in life had a lower chance of developing the disease.</p><p>It was the overwhelming number of inconsistent results from other researchers that inspired Cooper to lead the team of doctors to a stronger result.</p><p>“Sometimes when a study is done in a single hospital there may be selection bias in terms of who gets into their study or not,” Cooper said. “We feel our results are potentially more generalizable to the overall population.”</p><p>Cooper did acknowledge the limitations to their investigation, stating that they had restricted access into patients’ medical records, and couldn’t account for variables such as family history and prescriptions taken.</p><p>"This research shows a clear relationship between the appendix, or appendix removal, and Parkinson's disease, but it is only an association," Sheriff stated in a press release.</p><p>Sheriff will be presenting the study during the 2019 Digestive Disease Week conference, May 18-21. According to national reports, many nurses are close to retirement and there aren’t enough people entering the career to replace them." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida hospitals face crisis amid nationwide nurse shortage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida is one of the top states in the country in need of nurses - amid a looming nationwide shortage.</p><p>According to national reports, many nurses are close to retirement and there aren’t enough people entering the career to replace them.</p><p>Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Registered nurse Lisa Kerrick has been in the industry for 25 years. She says it's hard work, but very rewarding.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/ucf-medical-school-incorporates-culinary-skills" title="UCF medical school incorporates culinary skills" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the second year in a row, medical students at the University of Central Florida don aprons and learn how to prepare healthy meals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UCF medical school incorporates culinary skills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dr Joette Giovinco, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the second year in a row, medical students at the University of Central Florida don aprons and learn how to prepare healthy meals.</p><p>It’s all part of a culinary medicine program that began in 2018.</p><p>Nemours Children’s Hospital registered dietitian Mandy Layman is one of the instructors. She believes by teaching medical students about nutrition, they will be better equipped to treat their patients. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/walmart-bans-cigarette-sales-to-anyone-under-21-years-of-age-starting-in-july-1" title="Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.</p><p>The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.</p><p>Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i 