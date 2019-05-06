< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405165391" data-article-version="1.0">Cocaine deaths up in US, and opioids are a big part of it</h1>
</header> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Cocaine deaths have been rising in the U.S., health officials said Thursday in their latest report on the nation's deadliest drug overdose epidemic.</p><p>After several years of decline, overdose deaths involving cocaine began rising around 2012. And they jumped by more than a third between 2016 and 2017.</p><p>The increase at least partly reflects trends in deaths from heroin, fentanyl and other opioid drugs. Many overdose deaths involve several different drugs. <p>The CDC researchers found that nearly three-quarters of the deaths involving cocaine in 2017 were among people who had also taken opioids.</p><p>But deaths involving cocaine alone also increased, said Lawrence Scholl of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the study's authors.</p><p>The researchers did not look at why cocaine deaths have been increasing.</p> Nearly 48,000 involved at least one type of opioid. About 28,000 deaths involved fentanyl or some other kind of synthetic opioid, 15,500 involved heroin, and 14,500 involved prescription opioid painkillers.</p><p>Just under 14,000 involved cocaine, according to the new report.</p><p>Ohio was the state with highest cocaine death rate, but the largest relative increases were seen in Wisconsin and Maryland.</p><p>The new report goes through 2017, the last year for which complete statistics are available.</p><p>Some preliminary data from CDC suggests that deaths from cocaine continued to rise early in 2018 but may have leveled off last summer. However, "this is provisional data and this may not reflect what we see when we get the final data" for 2018, cautioned one of the CDC other authors, Mbabazi Kariisa.</p><p>___</p><p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Health Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colorful advertisements and fruity flavors is why a federal class-action lawsuit says e-cigarette companies like Juul, Altria and Philip Morris USA are breaking federal law by marketing nicotine products to children." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Colorful advertisements and fruity flavors are why a federal class-action lawsuit says e-cigarette companies like Juul, Altria, and Philip Morris USA are breaking federal law by marketing nicotine products to children .</p><p>Erin and Jared NesSmith say their 15-year-old-daughter was smoking a cartridge a day, which they say is equivalent to the nicotine of 20 cigarettes.</p><p>“All she cared about was where she was going to get her next Juul from,” Erin, the girl’s mother said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/study-sunscreen-chemicals-can-be-absorbed-into-the-bloodstream" title="Study: Sunscreen chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX13 11:00/ 11:30 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Sunscreen chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sunscreens are once again under the federal microscope after an FDA study revealed four common active chemicals found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream if applied several times throughout the day.</p><p>The study, published Monday in the medical journal JAMA, looked at 24 healthy volunteers who applied a randomly assigned sunscreen on 75% of their body four times each day for four days.</p><p>According to the study, the blood concentration of avobenzone, oxybenzone, ecamsule, and octocrylene rose significantly over the seven day testing period.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/lawsuit-teen-has-nicotine-induced-seizures-after-becoming-addicted-using-juul-e-cig" title="Lawsuit: Teen has nicotine-induced seizures after becoming addicted using Juul e-cig" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Lawsuit__Juul_ads_targeted_kids_4_7226726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Lawsuit__Juul_ads_targeted_kids_4_7226726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Lawsuit__Juul_ads_targeted_kids_4_7226726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Lawsuit__Juul_ads_targeted_kids_4_7226726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Lawsuit__Juul_ads_targeted_kids_4_7226726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When you look at the ads for Juul, P.J Brooks said it's clear. They're trying to attract a much younger audience." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawsuit: Teen has nicotine-induced seizures after becoming addicted using Juul e-cig</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the number of kids and teens who use e-cigarettes rises, experts are looking at the reasons behind the statistics.</p><p>An estimated 4.8 million teens used them last year - which is an 80% increase. A new lawsuit says one company's advertising was targeting kids, contributing to the popularity of vaping among young people.</p><p>When you look at the ads for Juul, P.J. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/mother-dies-children-injured-in-single-vehicle-rollover-crash-on-i-75" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mother dies, children injured, in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/sheriff-18-year-old-male-student-killed-colorado-school-shooting" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HIGHLANDS&#x20;RANCH&#x2c;&#x20;COLORADO&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;07&#x3a;&#x20;Students&#x20;move&#x20;towards&#x20;a&#x20;school&#x20;bus&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;evacuated&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;STEM&#x20;School&#x20;Highlands&#x20;Ranch&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Highlands&#x20;Ranch&#x2c;&#x20;Colorado&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tom&#x20;Cooper&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting; 2 in custody</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/rays/new-lowes-for-tampa-bay-rays" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Lowes for Tampa Bay Rays</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/teen-s-mother-juul-addiction-like-any-other-hardcore-drug-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/manatee-county-voters-will-decide-confederate-statue-s-fate" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County voters will decide confederate statue's fate</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 