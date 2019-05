- Colorado became the first state in the country to cap prices that diabetics have to pay for insulin.

A new bill signed into law by Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday sets a $100 per month limit they’ll have to personally pay. The new law doesn’t limit what insulin manufacturers can charge insurance companies.

Insulin helps regulate blood sugar levels when it’s too high. Diabetics needing insulin can suffer life-threatening comas without it.

Prices for insulin have doubled between 2012 and 2016, according to the Health Care Cost Institute.

Colorado’s attorney general said his office will also investigate why prices rose rapidly in recent years.



