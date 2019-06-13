< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/health/fivay-high-school-students-staff-notified-of-hepatitis-a-case">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> href="/health/state-adds-63-hepatitis-a-cases-in-outbreak"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>State adds 63 hepatitis A cases in outbreak</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/state-s-hepatitis-a-outbreak-concentrated-in-bay-area"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/hep%20a%20outbreak%20florida_1558487626206.jpg_7299795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Hepatitis A outbreak concentrated in Bay Area</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HUDSON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A case of hepatitis A has been confirmed at Fivay High School in Pasco County, according to school officials.</p><p>As the number of hepatitis A cases rises in the state, Pasco County continues to lead in the number of reported cases - currently 275 - followed by Pinellas County with 270 cases, <a href="http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vaccine-preventable-disease/hepatitis-a/surveillance-data/">according to the Florida Department of Health</a>.</p><p>The Department of Health - Pasco County (<a href="http://pasco.floridahealth.gov/">DOH-Pasco</a>) provided the school system a letter to send to parents of students who may have been exposed to the disease.</p><p>Summer school is currently in session in Pasco County. 