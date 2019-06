- A case of hepatitis A has been confirmed at Fivay High School in Pasco County, according to school officials.

As the number of hepatitis A cases rises in the state, Pasco County continues to lead in the number of reported cases - currently 275 - followed by Pinellas County with 270 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Department of Health - Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) provided the school system a letter to send to parents of students who may have been exposed to the disease.

Summer school is currently in session in Pasco County. It's unclear when the infected person was diagnosed, whether they were a student or staff member, and if post-exposure vaccines would be effective.

Pasco County Public Schools said it would provide testing, vaccine, and/or treatment to staff members who seek it.

