h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Florida's surgeon general declares public health emergency for hepatitis A data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421806483-412521304"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421806483-412521304" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/hepatitis-A_counties_1560457825245_7394314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By News Service of Florida
Posted Aug 02 2019 10:12AM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 10:43AM EDT TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - After more than 2,000 cases of reported hepatitis A cases in Florida this year, state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees declared a public health emergency Thursday. Despite that advisory, the virus continued to spread.

Case counts for the first six months of 2019 have already surpassed the total number of cases reported last year, according to state health officials.

There have been 2,034 hepatitis A cases reported to the state between January 1 and July 29, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Pasco and Pinellas counties lead the state in the number of reported cases, with 358 in Pasco and 328 in Pinellas, as of Saturday.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the critically impacted areas are Brevard, Citrus, Glades, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Taylor, and Volusia Counties.

Rivkees' declaration advises "all public and private entities with restrooms and shower/bathing facilities used by the public to sanitize surfaces" in restrooms or bathing areas "at least once per day with a solution of one and two-thirds cups of chlorine bleach per gallon of water."

The solutions should be applied to all surfaces for a minimum of one minute, the declaration advises.

Rivkees also recommended that health-care providers consider screening for hepatitis A in patients who have "jaundice, light-colored stools and dark-colored urine." 