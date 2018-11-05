How to avoid 'mommy burnout'

- From playtime to mealtime, Nicole Taggart is a mom on the go. It can wear her out.

"I can definitely understand why someone would have mommy burnout," she said.

Nicole recently went from working mom to work-from-home mom. "There's definitely a different burnout when you're only at home with your kids versus when you get to leave and you get to socialize with adults," she explained.

Psychologist Ashley Vigil-Otero says burnout can impact your marriage and even relationships with your kids. She advises moms to recharge before burnout appears.

"That could be something as simple as ‘I'm going to spend 10 minutes drinking my tea or my coffee and just being alone with my thoughts,’" she said.

Nicole recharges by getting out of the house by herself sometimes, or spending time with friends. She also cooks and blogs as outlets. "I get to share my passion for food and travel on there."

Vigil-Otero also says it's important to not be so hard on yourself.

"Know yourself and know that in order to be more productive and break the cycle, I need to pause and take care of myself a little bit more.”