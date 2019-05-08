< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. UCF medical school incorporates culinary skills By Dr Joette Giovinco, FOX 13 News
Posted May 08 2019 05:47PM EDT
Video Posted May 08 2019 05:50PM EDT
Updated May 08 2019 05:52PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - For the second year in a row, medical students at the University of Central Florida don aprons and learn how to prepare healthy meals.</p><p>It’s all part of a culinary medicine program that began in 2018.</p><p>Nemours Children’s Hospital registered <a href="https://www.nemours.org/services/nutrition.html?location=nccorlando">dietitian Mandy Layman</a> is one of the instructors. She believes by teaching medical students about nutrition, they will be better equipped to treat their patients. </p><p>“That's a big challenge for Americans these days, how to cook healthy at home, and these doctors will be able to do that,” says Layman.</p><p>In the classroom, dietitians and pediatricians educate students. Once they enter the large teaching kitchen at the Orlando-based Rosen College of Hospitality, chefs take center stage, teaching knife skills and cooking techniques.</p> <div id='continue-text-405744632' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405744632' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405744632' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405744632', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405744632'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Chef Robb Seltzer is one of the directors at the <a href="https://hospitality.ucf.edu/">Rosen College of Hospitality</a> and was thrilled to become a faculty member in the culinary medicine program. </p><p>“It's going to be a movement,” Seltzer says. “I was pretty excited actually because I’ve been involved in food and medicine for a while.” </p><p>Students spend one month in the elective course. So far, Seltzer has taught three groups of medical students and likes what he is seeing.</p><p>“They're the exact type of student that you'd want to be your doctor,” Seltzer says.</p><p>The University of Central Florida joins 50 universities across the nation to teach this culinary curriculum to students. The training program that began at Tulane Medical School in 2012 has now expanded to nursing, medical residency programs, and community physicians.</p><p>Pediatric endocrinologist and obesity expert, <a href="https://med.ucf.edu/directory/robert-d-karch-md-mph-faap/">Dr. Robert Karch</a> is the medical director of the UCF program. </p><p>He says, along with classes, students are required to teach their new skills to community members.</p><p>They currently help educate veterans in the Orlando V.A. hospital system, children and families from Nemours Children’s Hospital, Grace Medical Home, and Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and patients from the Advent Health Diabetes Center. They also participate in a corporate wellness program for Rosen Hotel employees.</p><p>“By the end of the first week, they're answering questions, they're giving evidence-based advice to their patients and that's what this course is all about,” says Karch. </p><p>Fourth-year medical student Carlos Delgado says there are other benefits.</p><p>"I think it's fun, cathartic, relieving of stress,” says Delgado. </p><p>He also says it’s changing the way he cooks at home.</p><p>“I have a beginner-level knowledge of cooking and this has taught me a lot. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.</p><p>The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.</p><p>Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/teen-s-mother-juul-addiction-like-any-other-hardcore-drug-" title="Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colorful advertisements and fruity flavors is why a federal class-action lawsuit says e-cigarette companies like Juul, Altria and Philip Morris USA are breaking federal law by marketing nicotine products to children." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Colorful advertisements and fruity flavors are why a federal class-action lawsuit says e-cigarette companies like Juul, Altria, and Philip Morris USA are breaking federal law by marketing nicotine products to children .</p><p>Erin and Jared NesSmith say their 15-year-old-daughter was smoking a cartridge a day, which they say is equivalent to the nicotine of 20 cigarettes.</p><p>“All she cared about was where she was going to get her next Juul from,” Erin, the girl’s mother said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/study-sunscreen-chemicals-can-be-absorbed-into-the-bloodstream" title="Study: Sunscreen chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_enter_bloodst_4_7228286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX13 11:00/ 11:30 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Sunscreen chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sunscreens are once again under the federal microscope after an FDA study revealed four common active chemicals found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream if applied several times throughout the day.</p><p>The study, published Monday in the medical journal JAMA, looked at 24 healthy volunteers who applied a randomly assigned sunscreen on 75% of their body four times each day for four days.</p><p>According to the study, the blood concentration of avobenzone, oxybenzone, ecamsule, and octocrylene rose significantly over the seven day testing period.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 