Volunteers needed for study of red tide's impact on humans
By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 news
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:31PM EDT By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 news
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:31PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Researchers are working to find out the long term effects of red tide on humans.</p><p>"There isn't any studies of long term effects and here we are in this situation where the population is being exposed," said Dr.Michael Mullen, the executive director of the Roskam Institute in Sarasota County.</p><p>Mullen's researchers are gathering data on those who live near and around areas hit by red tide.</p><p>Last year, red tide devastated Sarasota and Manatee counties. Dolphins, manatees, and thousands of dead fish washed ashore. They are looking for 400 volunteers from whom to collect samples twice a year - once when there is no red tide, and another time when it returns.</p><p>"What we are measuring is the level of neuro toxin in the blood. In addition, we are asking them a whole set of questions on any symptoms they may have in particular neurological symptoms," Mullen explained. </p><p>It could take a year or more to collect samples, but Mullen told FOX 13 this research is needed and important to understand what can happen to humans around red tide. </p><p>"The neuro toxin that red tide releases can damage nerves and probably the central nervous system. We see that in mammals and fish. The question is, can there be any effects like that in humans? class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401417" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/walmart-bans-cigarette-sales-to-anyone-under-21-years-of-age-starting-in-july-1" title="Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21" data-articleId="405668236" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Walmart_raises_minimum_age_to_buy_tobacc_0_7460171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Walmart_raises_minimum_age_to_buy_tobacc_0_7460171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Walmart_raises_minimum_age_to_buy_tobacc_0_7460171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Walmart_raises_minimum_age_to_buy_tobacc_0_7460171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Walmart_raises_minimum_age_to_buy_tobacc_0_7460171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.</p><p>The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect July 1, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.</p><p>Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/veterinarian-explains-how-to-watch-out-for-ticks" title="Veterinarian explains: How to watch out for ticks" data-articleId="415670636" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Good_Day__Danger_of_dog_ticks_1_7459999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Good_Day__Danger_of_dog_ticks_1_7459999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Good_Day__Danger_of_dog_ticks_1_7459999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Good_Day__Danger_of_dog_ticks_1_7459999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Good_Day__Danger_of_dog_ticks_1_7459999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A tick bite can be lethal for both dogs and their owners." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Veterinarian explains: How to watch out for ticks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Daru, FOX 31 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tick bite can be lethal for both dogs and their owners. As summer continues, it is important to make sure that your dog is the only thing you’re taking on a walk. </p><p>FOX 31’s Dan Daru spoke to Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Aladema East Veterinarian Hospital about the dangers of ticks. </p><p>“Brush and scrub areas. That’s what they like. They are on the underside of the branches. As we come by, and brush against them, they drop off,” Fitzgerald explained. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-says-ellenton-beachgoer-who-contracted-flesh-eating-bacteria-has-died" title="Family says Ellenton beachgoer died from necrotizing fasciitis" data-articleId="415310347" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Beachgoer_dies_from__flesh_eating__bacte_0_7456022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Beachgoer_dies_from__flesh_eating__bacte_0_7456022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Beachgoer_dies_from__flesh_eating__bacte_0_7456022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Beachgoer_dies_from__flesh_eating__bacte_0_7456022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Beachgoer_dies_from__flesh_eating__bacte_0_7456022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lynn Fleming's last days were spent with family at her little piece of paradise: Coquina Beach. Days later, she was put on life support after contracting necrotizing fasciitis, sometimes called flesh-eating bacteria." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family says Ellenton beachgoer died from necrotizing fasciitis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley and Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lynn Fleming's last days were spent with family at her little piece of paradise: Coquina Beach. Days later, she was put on life support after contracting necrotizing fasciitis, sometimes called flesh-eating bacteria.</p><p>Her son, Wade, and his wife Traci, were there with her.</p><p>"It seems like a 'Lifetime' movie really," Wade said. "I can't even believe it, that it's really even happening. It's just all happening so fast." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 